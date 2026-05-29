Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

“Should President Trump’s name be removed from the Center, that vital fundraising connection will be severed, causing irreparable harm and fundamentally destabilizing the Center’s development efforts, severely impairing its trust-funded artistic programming, and rendering the continuation of ongoing trust-funded operations financially."

Counterpoint, when the idiot's name is removed, more people will be inclined to respond favorably to vital fundraising efforts. In fact, I'd wager you could raise a shittonne of cash offering the privilege of jackhammering that fucker's stupid addition right off the side of the building.

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Tom65's avatar
Tom65
3h

Fuuuuuuuck you. The Kennedy Center was doing just fine until Trump slapped his name on it. And let's be real: it's just another cash grab for the short-fingered vulgarian.

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