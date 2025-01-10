In recent months, US conservatives led by Elon Musk have been going around saying wildly untrue things about British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other Labour politicians, accusing them of “covering up” a decade-old, widely reported scandal regarding “grooming gangs” that were sexually abusing and exploiting over 1300 girls and young women across northern England. These crimes were actually covered up by police and, in fact, prosecuted by Starmer. Why are they upset about this? Not because of the rape or the assault, but because the gangs were primarily British Pakistani, and they desperately want to be allowed to say shitty things about people of color and Muslims, both here and abroad, with impunity.

Musk has been ranting about the fact that, back in October, Jess Phillips, a Labour lawmaker and minister for safeguarding, rejected a request from Oldham, a town outside of Manchester, for a national inquiry into their cases, instead suggesting that they do a local inquiry, as other areas have done. Phillips has long been an advocate for women and survivors, but Musk calls her a “rape genocide apologist.” Does he have any idea what the fuck he’s talking about? Not remotely! He’s also putting Phillips’ life in danger by spreading this nonsense. But he needs a distraction from the H1B visa drama and he knows he can get MAGA types right back on his side by giving them an excuse for their racism.

As is often the case, Musk and others only actually know a few things about the situation, much of them coming from Tommy Robinson, a racist scumbag who is hated in the UK even by most conservatives and fiercely beloved and defended by bigots in the United States for many years now. Specifically, they have been really impressed with the way he’s stood up for his right to spread false and damaging information about a 15-year-old Syrian refugee and bullying victim. So manly!

Over the last week, several of these folks have popped by “Piers Morgan Uncensored” — including Jordan Peterson and Tim Pool. Now, while under no circumstance do I “gotta give it to” Piers Morgan, I have to admit that watching him try to explain to these folks that Tommy Robinson is not a good person, while they dismiss him entirely, has been rather enjoyable.

He gave practically the same speech three nights in a row to Jordan Peterson, Tim Pool, Riley Gaines, Vincent Oshana and others, all of whom did not seem able to process any negative information about Robinson.

Transcript via Mediaite:

“He’s a convicted football hooligan who beat up a policeman and got convicted of that. He was convicted of passport fraud, trying to get into America, convicted of mortgage fraud, convicted of two contempts of court where he nearly wrecked trials involving the rape gang suspects when they were on trial, nearly literally avoiding justice for the girls in those cases. “He’s now in prison, nothing to do with the rape gang scandal, but entirely to do with his defamatory conduct towards a 15-year-old Syrian refugee boy, who he first of all defamed, trying to make him the villain of a video where he’d been bullied. This ended up with the Syrian refugee boy suing him, winning £100,000 in damages, nearly a million pounds in costs. And the judge told Robinson, do not repeat these lies. And then he repeats all the lies in a movie that he produces as a so-called journalist. And he goes to prison for contempt of court, which he knows he’s committing. “So on every level, you can agree with his message about the rape gang scandal, where he’s been right, like a lot of people. but you can also think he’s about the most despicable messenger imaginable.”

None of this is incorrect. Well, except for the fact that he is really just using the scandal as a racism delivery method and not because he gives one flying shit about women, given that his misogyny is well known to all. In fact, he once sicced his supporters on a rape crisis center because they had a dedicated helpline for women of color, who often face additional barriers to getting assistance. They tied up the line for days, making it impossible for victims to use it, demanding to know why they didn’t care if white women got raped. Nice!

But I digress. Morgan, for the second time in his life that I am aware of (he does support gun control), was largely correct about Robinson. Let’s see how his pals reacted, shall we?

We have blank stares!

We have “folding arms while listening and then dismissing it entirely!”

And then, finally, we have the straight up denial of it all, despite all available evidence, as Tim Pool simply responds “We don’t believe you.”

He then says “Let me explain — not that I said you were wrong, I said that ‘We don’t believe you.’” Which is, I suppose, one way to respond to easily verifiable facts.

Donate Just Once!

There’s something I do find amusing about Pool using this tactic of “Sorry, but we cannot possibly trust any story unless we have personally made it up ourselves!” — traditionally used in their arguments against the Left — against Morgan, and Morgan seeming almost bewildered by it. The Right really isn’t accustomed to having to disagree with one another and has thus yet to develop any tactics for doing so beyond trolling and inventing insane conspiracies. Now that they’re largely left to their own devices, it will certainly be “interesting” to see how that all shakes out.



PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!