Uh oh, she’s got that poopyface like she just smelled Donald Trump’s ass again.

On the day after her Department of Justice received its latest humiliation, when a grand jury laughed its ass off and told US Attorney Jeanine Pirro to go fuck an empty Franzia box with her attempted indictments of six Democratic members of Congress, Attorney General Pam “Country Time Regina George with a burn book full of Funyun powder” Bondi showed up to Congress and tried to tell it who’s boss.

Or rather, she screamed who was boss. It didn’t go great for her.

(By the way, it’s now being reported that the grand jury didn’t just merely tell Boxwine and Nazi Barbie to fuck themselves, but that literally zero grand jurors thought they had achieved the very low bar for probable cause to indict somebody. As in the whole room told them to fuck themselves in unison.)

We’d say bless Bondi’s heart if she had one to bless, but you wanna talk about Trump Cabinet members who are going to burn in hell when they die? All of them will, but Nazi Redneck Barbie here is at the top of the pile.

What most people took away from Bondi’s testimony before the House is that she screams a lot, seems very defensive, and is the stupidest, most beclowned attorney general in history — and Donald Trump has a lot of previous attorneys general to choose from for that honor — who is spearheading the cover-up of the vilest, most disgusting child rape ring in human history. And that she revels in that job.

And so with that, some highlights of THE YELLING.

Here she is yelling at Jamie Raskin, who had to explain to her multiple times that she doesn’t just get to filibuster, not on his or the other Democrats’ time. “I already told you,” said Raskin. “You don’t TELL ME anything,” shouted Pammy Jo Shouts-A-Lot. Then she tried to call him a bad lawyer or not a real lawyer, it doesn’t matter, because no sane person would let this dumb heap of dogshit try to argue them out of a parking ticket.

You have to watch it to see how funny she is when she yells, the way she sneers. So angry, GRR! GRR! If she was your teacher you would get detention every day for laughing at her during her daily temper tantrum.

“You don’t TELL ME anything!”

Yes, we do, Nazi Barbie. We tell you whatever we want. Whatever we fucking want.

Here is Pammy Jo I’m-So-Mad, getting so mad at Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who noted that Donald Trump appears in the Epstein files more than Harry Potter’s name appears in the Harry Potter books, more than God appears in the God Book (the Bible) — more than a million times, that we know of — then asked what kinds of zingers she had prepared for him in her Burn Book. (Because you know she literally has one of those, right? Those notes in front of her? It’s not important notes about cases or anything professional like that. It’s flash card zingers. Also apparently it’s Pramila Jayapal’s search history from when she went to DOJ to look at the unredacted Epstein files.)

“Because I’m curious, and I’d just, I’d like to see, flip to the Jared Moskowitz section of the binder,” he said grinning. “I’m interested to see what staff provided on the oppo on me, and because we’re in the Olympics, I’m going to give it a grade.” […] “I just want to see how good it is, so give me your best one.” […] “I want it from the burn book. I want it from the burn book. Which is the best one? What’d you got?” he kept going.

In response, Pammy Jo GRRR!ARGH! lost it, put on her drunk “I invented Post-Its!” protest voice and started yelling at Jared Moskovitz for mocking the Bible.

@meidastouch MeidasTouch on Instagram: "Moskowitz: Flip to the Jared Moskowi…

“NOTHING IS FUNNY ABOUT MOCKING THE BIEEEEE-BULLL AND HOLDING UP A TRUMP BIEEEEEE-BULL!” shouted Pam Bondi, in a pathetic attempt to make the morons at home think Jared Moskowitz had humiliated the Bible and not her.

It’s worth noting here how Bondi pulls defenses of Jesus, the Bible, and religion out of her asshole whenever she finds them convenient. She clearly only gives a fuck about faith if she can use it for her own cynical, selfish purposes, and we highly doubt Jesus died on the cross for her surly shitass. She loooooves to pretend she’s defending religious people — see the whole Don Lemon church protest thing — but really she’s just defending white supremacist pedophile Nazi Christian nationalists who have that Aryan complexion she likes.

Speaking of pretending to care about religion, Bondi got her ass handed to her by Becca Balint of Vermont when she accused Balint — whose grandparents died in the Holocaust — of being anti-semitic, because she didn’t vote for one of those Republican “anti-semitism” resolutions that uses Jewish trauma to advance Christian nationalist fascism. (This was a burn book moment gone wrong.)

Bondi got her ass handed all the way to her by Jasmine Crockett.

Crockett made fun of what an obviously bad lawyer Bondi is, her DOJ’s grand jury humiliations, and their repeated losses trying to prosecute Letitia James and James Comey. “I completely don’t get how it is that you’re sitting at the top of DOJ because you don’t seem to be good at your job.”

She noted all the ways Donald Trump is the breakout star of the Epstein Files. “I’m not saying that the president is a pedophile” — haha — “but there is a lot of evidence in these files that suggests that he’s very close friends with a lot of men who are pedophiles.” Yes, proximity to vulnerable children does seem to be what Donald Trump looks for in a man.

Here’s Jasmine Crockett’s full time:

When Crockett was done — to be clear, she didn’t ask any questions, and didn’t intend to — Bondi started whining about undocumented immigrants who had been convicted of crimes in Texas, to which Crockett replied, “CONVICTED! So what we talkin’ about? Convict some of these perpetrators that raped these women that are sitting behind you that you won’t even acknowledge are here!”

And then she got up and left while Bondi kept babbling out of the Jasmine Crockett pages of her Burn Book.

Ted Lieu called Bondi out for lying under oath about whether there were any underage girls at any parties that Donald Trump went to with Jeffrey Epstein.

Bondi just completely shorted out when Lieu asked the original question, then started bitching that “This is so ridiculous and they are trying to deflect from all the great things Donald Trump has done!”

Then he said it: “I believe you just lied under oath.” To which she MAD-SO-MADDED, “Don’t you EVER accuse me of a crime!”

So he accused her again.

@bulwarkonline The Bulwark on Instagram: "Rep. Lieu: “Were there any underage …

Now watch how Bondi reacts to Thomas Massie, one of the only Republicans (and a very conservative one!) with any integrity left. Watch his entire questioning time, as he details the way DOJ released names of Epstein survivors, either because they’re sloppy or because Pam Bondi’s DOJ is trying to re-rape the victims, and how they redacted the names of co-conspirators. Her response?

THOMAS MASSIE HAS TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME! HE’S A HYPOCRITE BECAUSE HE VOTED AGAINST THE BAN ON DEEP FAKE AI PORN! WAAAAAAAAAAAH!

We guess that’s what was written in Pam Bondi’s burn book about Thomas Massie.

Key Massie quote: “This coverup spans decades, and YOU are responsible for this portion of it!”

Speaking of that burn book and Massie, he spent time after the hearing clowning on it, and how she couldn’t actually memorize the insults, so at the end of every Democrat’s questioning, at the beginning of the next Republican’s time, she would shuffle her papers and find her prepared insults for the Democrat.

Some of the only times Bondi wasn’t yelling or burn-booking were when she decided to outright ignore questions she didn’t want to answer, like the insolent little brat she is.

And of course, she wasn’t yelling each time she was given an opportunity to apologize to the Epstein survivors who were present, as they raised their hands and confirmed that Bondi’s criminal DOJ continues to ignore them.

But all the rest of the time she was yelling, and sounding out words from her burn book.

Want a good supercut of Pammy Jo Grumpydiapers yelling at stuff? Jen Psaki’s team made one:

@reallyamericanmedia Really American on Instagram: ""It's giving mean girls": MS NOW…

And here’s another one from Meidas Touch:

@meidastouch MeidasTouch on Instagram: "This is utterly deranged behavior fr…

And here’s Kimmel’s monologue last night, which includes a whole bunch more clips:

APOLOGIZE TO THE BESTEST PRESIDENT EVURRRARRRRRRRR FOR IMPEACHINNNN’ HIMMMMMMMMMM!

DONALD TRUMP! THE DOW! THE DOW IS OVER 50,000! GREATEST PRESIDENT IN HISTORY I DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU’RE LAUGHING AT!

YOU SIT HERE AND ATTACK THE PRESIDENT, AND I AM NOT GOING TO HAVE IT! I’M NOT GOING TO PUT UP WITH IT!

Yes, she will.

Pam Bondi will put up with whatever the American people say she’s going to put up with, when it comes to free speech and telling the truth about the babbling, uncontrollably shitting dementia Hitler in the White House and the inferior trash that serves in his Cabinet.

There will be no respect given to Pam Bondi. Not as an attorney general, not as a human, not today, not ever.

Don’t like it? Move to a shithole country that doesn’t have a First Amendment.

As we bring this post to a close, here’s a clip of Jamie Raskin early in the hearing, just absolutely letting Bondi have it for re-victimizing survivors and protecting powerful child rapists:

After the hearing, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacted to what had transpired that day, noting that Bondi was “screaming, thrashing, and I think it’s because she knows she is implicated in a massive cover-up to protect a powerful ring of pedophiles.” She said more, watch it:

@meidastouch MeidasTouch on Instagram: "AOC: We all saw the performance Bond…

AOC is right. Bondi is mad Ted Lieu accused her of perjury? Ha. That’s just the beginning of what she’ll be accused of before this is all over. She acts like a person who’s over-confident that she’ll never be held accountable for crimes against justice and humanity. The bare minimum for any Democrat running for president in 2028 needs to be that Bondi and every other one of these fascist Trump motherfuckers WILL BE held accountable to the fullest extent under American law, and that most of them will die in prison.

We’ll end with this clip from Insta user Eumie Michelle (@eumieverse_), which, judging by the comments section, seems to really capture exactly how all good people felt about Bondi’s testimony yesterday:

@eumieverse_ Eumie Michelle on Instagram: "LOCK HER UP

A prayer if we’ve ever heard one.

