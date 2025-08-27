Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crystalclear12's avatar
Crystalclear12
1h

Quick show of hands, how many would greet the Danes as liberators?

*raises hand*

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗼 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻 DESPITE BEING BEST FRIENDS WITH JEFFREY EPSTEIN, THE NOTORIOUS CHILD-RAPIST AND SEX-TRAFFICKER.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
242 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture