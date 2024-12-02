Charles Kushner

A convicted felon, a New York are real estate developer who got his start by inheriting his father’s properties, a guy who seethes with grudges against his perceived enemies for decades… it’s no wonder a certain past and future president is so fond of Jared’s daddy Charles Kushner. Ivanka and Jared’s daddies are practically twinsies, old pals from slumlording around the triborough area.

So pourquoi pas bestow upon Charles Kusher an ambassadorship to France? There are petits problèmes, though, like how Kushner le vieux reportedly speaks no French. Also he is a felon, and felons aren’t even supposed to be able to enter France. But with a sprinkle of diplomatic immunity and a demi-glace of presidential pardon, if the Senate confirms him, guess it can be so. France could still refuse to accept him, but that would be messy.

Imagine the squealing if Biden had given that job to Hunter’s wife! Just kidding, the number one rule of cults is the leader can do no wrong.

Wrote former French ambassador to the US Gérard Araud on Xitter (translated from French):

In this madness of Trump's nominations, there is expressed the most total contempt for human respect, customs and the law. Only good pleasure counts. I recommend reading his résumé. « Juicy » as the Americans would say... Needless to say, he has no knowledge of our country. At least he will have access to the president. We console ourselves as best we can.

Ugh, tell me about it, and oui, trop juteux!

In case you missed it, Charles Kushner was fined in 2004 for $500k of illegal campaign contributions to Democrats, and his sister Esther’s husband, William Schulder, cooperated with federal investigators. So Charles hired a prostitute to seduce his brother-in-law in a New Jersey motel, arranged a recording of the sexual encounter, and sent the recording to his sister, as one does. The prostitute also cooperated with the feds, Papi Kushner ended up pleading guilty to the illegal campaign contributions, lying to the Federal Election Commission, 16 counts of tax evasion, and charges of witness tampering. He served 14 months in a federal prison camp in Alabama, and was disbarred in three states. The US Attorney in New Jersey at the time was none other than Chris Christie, who later said “It's one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes that I prosecuted, and I was the U.S. attorney in New Jersey. And I was a US attorney in New Jersey … so we had some loathsome and disgusting crime going on there.”

It is definitely worse than closing bridge lanes to punish the mayor of Fort Lee, or closing beaches at the Jersey shore so you can have them all to yourself. Anyway, Kushner is just the classy guy to put in a position once held by Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and Pamela Harriman, non?

That Man sure does like to put the “family” in crime family, and he seems to have some axe to grind against French President Emmanuel Macron, too. Remember when he kept documents in his motel shitter that were “info re: President of France,” and bragged that he knew about Macron’s “naughty” ways that “[not] very many people know”? Some People Say the animosity is because Macron won’t take Russia’s side when it comes to Syria, Iran, NATO, et cetera. But it also seems personal, going back to when Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then-Prime-Minster of the UK Boris Johnson were caught on tape at a Buckingham Palace reception, commenting on a certain person’s rambling press conferences.

This reportedly made that extremely thin-skinned person upset, even though he was not mentioned by name, and he started bitch-Tweeting about France soon after, and snarking that Macron was “short” and a “pain in the ass.” And to make matters worse, the French army appeared to mock old weavy for refusing to visit the World War One Aisne-Marne American cemetery, reportedly because the rain might mess with his hairdo, Tweeting “There's rain, but it's no problem, hashtag #MondayMotivation.”

So now the man hates France, and is probably jealous that short king Macron gets all naughty while he can’t pay Melania enough to hold his hand. Plus, France has macho Bastille Day parades every year, and Donya never got one. So what better way to punish them than by sending his gross in-law, along with pulling out of NATO, and plus some big fat tariffs on wine, cheese and Peugeots? If you like any of those things, well, now is a good time to stock up.

