Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
18m

Harry: I am SuperCat and this is my superhero pose, but no capes!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-317236035?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Larry Schmitt's avatar
Larry Schmitt
16m

I think I just dodged a bullet. Actually there's not much doubt. I got an email this morning containing an invoice with the PayPal logo claiming there was a possibly fraudulent charge of $760 on my PP account. First thing, I checked the account, no charge. There was a phone number, so I called it, even though it wasn't an 800 #, and got some guy with an accent so heavy I had to ask him to repeat several times. He transferred me to another guy whose accent wasn't as bad. He wanted me to go to a store where I could do something at customer service to cancel the transaction. I went down to Safeway, and that's when he told me to buy two gift cards for $500 each, and I would get a refund shortly after. That's when the bells went off. I told him that sounds exactly like the many scams I've read about. He said but you'll get a refund. I said that's easy for you to say, and hung up. He called back several times, but eventually stopped. There have been no suspicious charges on my checking account or credit cards. Then I looked up the PayPal customer service number, and it's an 844 #. I shoulda gone to PayPal first. But at least I caught it in time. His name is "Kevin," BTW.

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