Wonkette

Wonkette

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sea tea dee ay's avatar
sea tea dee ay
1h

I routinely call Kean's office to remind him that he's a spineless-ass nepo baby and his grandfather, who helped rescue people from the Nazis, would be deeply ashamed of him.

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josephebacon
1h

Meanwhile in Los Angeles Spencer Bratt, a.k.a. Trailer Park Trump alleging election fraud...while the votes are still being tallied...and he's slowly losing ground to Nithya Raman...

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