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Randy's avatar
Randy
7m

Let me vouch for Adam Hamilton. He's real.

I'm a writer and editor by trade, and I've had the opportunity to do the initial edit on a number of Hamilton's books for the United Methodist Publishing House. (Hamilton is the top-selling author in Methodist devotional circles; his M.O. is to preach a sermon series on a particular topic, and then turn the sermons into book chapters.) So I've come to learn quite a bit about he acts and thinks.

"The Gospel of Tom Joad" is an interesting and pretty apt way to put it. You would not hear him speak and think Hamilton is some "woke liberal" who only preaches the social gospel. But he also understands that the authentic gospel, as opposed to the Magangelical view of the world, says that the entire community, not just righteous or unrighteous individuals, will be judged on how it cares for the poor and marginalized and makes them full members of "the beloved community." In the Kansas City area, Hamilton's congregation, The Church of the Resurrection, is widely known for the massive amounts of assistance it provides to others without fanfare.

You might be tempted to draw conclusions based on the fact that Hamilton pastors a megachurch (over 20,000 members) whose flagship location is in an affluent white suburb in Leawood, Kansas. But he tells a telling story about the church's founding. His bishop, W. T. Handy, an African American pastor beloved in Methodist circles, took him 35 years ago to a point overlooking these fast-growing suburbs and told Hamilton he wanted him to start a church there. "Don't be fooled by all these rich houses," Hamilton recalls the bishop saying. "There is a lot of poverty out there."

It's fair to say that much of Hamilton's ministry has focused on curing the spiritual poverty among affluent white Christians and turning them into actual followers of Jesus' gospel.

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Menotsure's avatar
Menotsure
19m

Extra credit for the Toto line, Dok. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

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