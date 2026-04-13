Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

I like how the two militaristic-cum-Demogorgon guys in the sky over that completely batshit-blasphemy AI slop image are holding hands.

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10 replies
Capt. Renault's avatar
Capt. Renault
2h

Fighting with the Pope? Losing a war in Persia? Am I living in late antiquity?

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