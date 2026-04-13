So long, farewell. Gif found on Internet.

Oh boy, is this exciting! On Sunday, Hungary voted in a landslide against Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s corrupt and Russia-hugging Fidesz party, in the highest turnout in a Hungarian election since the collapse of Communism in 1989. Now the Prime Minister Designate is opposition party leader and centrist conservative Péter Magyar. YOWZA! And after Orbán threw all that AI disinformation slop and even JD Vance at the problem.

Meet the new boss!

Magyar, the former Fidesz insider, is a “moderate conservative,” so we may not see a bunch of large breaks from Orbán on policy. But getting the fascist dictator out is its own reward.

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Perhaps most surprising of all, Orbán went quietly, conceding on Sunday as soon as the writing was on the wall in bold, thick Sharpie.

Tisza won 138 seats in the new 199-seat parliament, a veto-proof supermajority, too. Shoulda woulda coulda called Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell and their Argentine space lasers, but maybe those two just don’t have as much Eye of the Tiger in ‘em any more.

The streets erupted in jubilation!

Orbán’s yuge loss is an ominous sign for right-wing movements all over. And after all that work Trump and JD Vance put in trying to make hatefulness and chaos seem so appealing and to drive gas and consumer prices through the roof, too. Oh well, little buddy, they tried their best, turns out they just are really bad at everything to the point no AI animation can hide it anymore.

UK Liberal Democrat leader Sir Edward J. Davey left no crumbs:

That Vance sure does have a cheese touch. Unless Trump does a better job stealing the midterms this November, their agenda might be dead in the water for two entire years or maybe even forever.

And his defeat is a heartening victory for Democracy, for the EU and for NATO, and for the people of Hungary most of all, of course! Not only have they rid themselves of that lying, slop-slinging, kickback-demanding bigoted POS, now they can begin to scrub away his stench from the judiciary and halls of power, and move toward regaining good relations with the rest of Europe. Must be nice! They might also like access to €17 billion in defense funds the EU had been withholding until Hungary dealt with its corruption issues. What a tasty glove-slap to Orbán’s corrupt regime!

Also nice for Ukraine and the EU’s struggles against Russia, having their Russian-puppet neighbor all dis-emboldened like that, even after they reportedly sent their nomer odin propaganda unit over to help and everything.

And the rebuke to Trump, JD Vance et al., is a Donny double-scoop on top of that thick and tasty slice of chocolate cake, of course! Orbán’s regime was US conservatives’ model unit for the time shares they’ve been selling, and on the advice of American strategist Arthur Finkelstein their right flank started attacking Budapest-born George Soros there in the 1990s, a tactic that helped Orbán win in 2010 long before Soros worked his way into becoming an American anti-semitism-marinated right-wing boogeyman. And the love of hate went both ways for conservatives, with Viktor swanning and speaking around Mar-a-Lago, CPAC, and at the Heritage Foundation peddling his brand of gay-hating, foreigner- and book-learnin’-fearing he-man-strong-man-style “illiberal” democracy since.

And over the past decade with right-wing US support, Hungary, under Fidesz and enriched by its connection to connected figures, established all sorts of anti-democratic thinky-tanky type groups that offered well-paid work to American and other foreign conservatives whining they’d been discriminated against in their home countries because of their views, like in 2022 opening up a new CPAC-East Hungarian franchise and hosting an annual conference in Budapest of “anti-woke” speeches by right-wing politicians and pundits from around the world. The next one will surely be grim. Maybe Kid Rock will come to play and pep up the place?

Last word to Hakeem Jeffries:

From his lips, etc.!

[Independent UK / New York Times gift link]

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