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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

"European candidates need to stop monopolizing the time of JD Vance.

Democrats need him at home campaigning for Republicans."

https://bsky.app/profile/ronfilipkowski.bsky.social/post/3mjdgki75p22x

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

Here's an example of what you *should* get, Viktor.

"Nicolae Ceaușescu, the dictator of Romania, and his wife, Elena, were executed by firing squad on December 25, 1989, having been found guilty of charges including genocide, subversion of state power, and undermining the national economy. The couple's execution by firing squad in a small courtyard was filmed and broadcast.

Reports indicate hundreds of soldiers volunteered for the firing squad before the couple was shot."

~ Wikipedia

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