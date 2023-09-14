Former Michigan governor and current Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is visiting House today, specifically Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, to update the committee on the Energy Department’s “science and technology priorities,” and presumably also aliens.

Nerds, get ready for (maybe?) talk about batteries and storage and grid; people who live in homes, get ready for (maybe?) some discussion of all the beautiful government money we can get (soon!) to green up our houses; everybody else, I don’t know, make a sandwich and hang out probably!