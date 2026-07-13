Wonkette

Wonkette

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GiggleSnort's avatar
GiggleSnort
1h

Good news is, Trump and his minions seem to be really scared about the midterms.

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Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
1h

It always bears repeating to the doomers who think it’s all futile and there’s no recovery from this.

If Trump truly thought he could fix the election in his favor, he wouldn’t be engaged in all of this ticky tack bullshit.

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