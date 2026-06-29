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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
25m

Some good news!

From Hopium Chronicles:

"Here in the US you can see evidence of the incredible struggle of Trump’s political project in new polling by Republicans in battleground states. The first comes from Ohio with Trump’s own pollster, FabrizioWard, as the polling lead. Brown and Acton each lead by 3 in a state Trump won by 11 points. Brown is up 48%-45% and Acton leads 47%-44%. This is very encouraging stuff….."

https://simonwdc.substack.com/p/big-wins-in-scotus-this-morning-america?r=2knfuc&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

From the survey, I find this to be super positive :

• Democrats (82%) outpace Republicans (76%) on being extremely motivated to

vote, with Independents (64%) lagging both.

• A 61% majority think the country is headed in the wrong direction vs. just 37%

saying right direction. This has a partisan skew, with Independents joining

Democrats in being sour on the direction of the country.

• 3-in-5 Ohio voters are worried about their personal financial situation, with

similar levels of worry among voters 18-64, and those 65+ less concerned.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
6m

Monday Bear looking dapper in his bow tie.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-284761073?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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