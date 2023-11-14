It would appear Jenna Ellis didn’t escape harsher accountability in Georgia by offering to pray for the investigators with her special homeschooled Aryan Jesus “Skip The Line” prayer powers all homeschooled Aryan people have.

She gave up some shit.

ABC News has excerpts of proffer recordings from both Ellis and Kraken-ass lawyer Sidney Powell in Fulton County, and if these don’t help put Donald Trump in prison, something else will. The big headline from Ellis’s is that Trumpland weenus job Dan Scavino told her that Trump was planning to stay in office no matter what. You know, like a fascist coup to overthrow the Republic!

This was long after most of the challenges had been exhausted. Before Trump did all that, it was only extra-extra-extra-extra clear Joe Biden had beaten him in humiliating fashion. By the time this tape was taken, it was extra-extra-extra-extra super fantastic melts-in-your-mouth not-in-your-hand clear Joe Biden had beaten him in humiliating fashion.

In the video of prosecutors' Oct. 23 proffer session with Ellis, she said that one of Trump's top White House aides, Dan Scavino, allegedly told her "in an excited tone" at a White House Christmas party weeks after the 2020 election that "the boss is not going to leave under any circumstances."

He was excited about the coup! It was a Christmas coup! And indeed, on the 12th day of Christmas, MAGA terrorists attacked the Capitol to overturn the election! So that the will of “the boss” might be done and he could stay in power for all eternity!

(Sidenote: Scavino is such a dipshit, it’s no surprise his name is coming up here.)

Ellis said she was apologizing at that party on December 19 that the Elite Strike Force of Trump legal magicians hadn’t managed to overthrow the free and fair election for the Aryan Hitler king. It was over. But hey, it was Christmas, let’s get drunk on egg nog and play Pin The Tail On Baby Jesus!

"And he said to me, in a kind of excited tone, 'Well, we don't care, and we're not going to leave,'" Ellis said of the alleged Dec. 19 conversation with Scavino. "And I said, 'What do you mean?' And he said 'Well, the boss', meaning President Trump — and everyone understood 'the boss,' that's what we all called him — he said, 'The boss is not going to leave under any circumstances. We are just going to stay in power.'"

You know that scene from “Friends” when Phoebe in conspiratorial tones says she’s going to keep one of her half-brother Frank’s triplets, which she is currently carrying in her uterus?

Ellis continued, "And I said to him, 'Well, it doesn't quite work that way, you realize?' and he said, 'We don't care.'"

OK.

Yes, they were drinking, Ellis said, but she didn’t think that affected whether or not Dan Scavino was relaying accurately Trump’s plans to seize power and refuse to relinquish it. Rather:

Ellis also told prosecutors that in her mind, the fact that Scavino offered the information immediately after she brought up the Supreme Court loss "indicated to me that he was serious and that was in furtherance of something that he had discussed with the boss."

She also said in the video that there were a couple other things she knew that prosecutors would find “relevant,” but couldn’t tell them because of attorney-client privilege. Georgia prosecutors did not push her.

Watch some video, it’s easy and fun!

Now obviously, this testimony is coming from Ellis telling investigators what dumbfuck Dan Scavino says Donald Trump was saying, so it’s several sources removed. ABC News quotes a former Georgia prosecutor named Chris Timmons, an ABC News contributor, who offers the usual rigamarole about hearsay and how this, by itself, doesn’t sew up the case for DA Fani Willis. But it could be helpful!

"Assuming Ms. Ellis testifies consistently at trial, her testimony about the Scavino conversation would help the State prove its allegation that the former President conspired with others to unlawfully change the result of the election," said Timmons. "But that evidence is not a 'kill shot' in that it didn't come directly from the former President."

Always pissing on our joy, the legal experts.

Anyway, the Sidney Powell shit is less fun, but it’s still some serious nutbaggery.

She told investigators how often Trump called her for her batshit election advice. She talked about her plans to seize voting machines to prove her fraud hallucinations, and Trump’s braindead desires to name her special counsel, even though White House lawyers politely informed him that he could do that all he wants, and nobody would give a damn.

But what’s kinda interesting to us here is how Powell testified that Trump was told repeatedly that he had lost the election, but he just ignored them and went along with the Kraken-ass cracker, because she was telling him what he wanted to hear.

Key text:

In discussing her direct conversations and meetings with Trump, Powell, in the portions of her proffer interview obtained by ABC News, told prosecutors that she never heard Trump concede that he lost the election even after being told by key aides that he had. Instead, she said he was following "instincts" that he won. "All his instincts told him he had been defrauded, that the election was a big fraud," Powell said. "Just general instincts that something wasn't right here." Still, Powell said she was present when multiple advisers told him he had lost, and prosecutors pressed Powell over why the president followed her advice instead of his other advisers. "Because I didn't think he had lost," Powell replied, later saying, "I saw an avenue pursuant to which, if I was right, he would remain president."

She just didn’t think he lost, y’all. She saw an avenue, y’all. She’s not crazy, y’all.

In the session, Powell reiterated the false assertion that Trump won the election — but acknowledged in the video that she didn't know much about election law to begin with.

"Did I know anything about election law? No," she told Fulton County prosecutors.

Oh maybe she is crazy, y’all.

"But I understand fraud from having been a prosecutor for 10 years, and knew generally what the fraud suit should be if the evidence showed what I thought it showed."

Uh huh OK well we guess we’ll back away slowly.

ABC News’s expert dude says the defense might jump on this to show that Trump really had a real-live lawyer telling him she truly thought he got frauded, therefore it was totally normal for him to want to overturn the election.

Of course, again, there’s all those people who told Trump the truth, the reality he chose not to listen to.

Fuck Trump’s lawyers and their advice of counsel defense.

Anyway, all of this seems pretty bad. Read much more at the link, this post is over now!

