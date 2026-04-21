Awwww, bless Greg Gutfeld’s heart. Poor little MAGA Fox News loser baby is clinging on to the fantasy that Donald Trump commands enough respect as president that Americans should not criticize him while abroad, and that to so is treason. This is a fantasy lots of Republicans cling to when one of their chosen white fascists is in office, but not when it’s a Democratic president.

It’s also the reaction you have when the president whose balls you polish is astonishingly weak. Not when they’re strong.

Anyway, to that, we reply:

Go fuck yourself, Greg. All patriotic Americans have a responsibility while abroad to tell everyone they meet that Donald Trump is a little bitch, a Napoleon, a demented fascist, a drooling fool, the greatest danger to the United States and the world that’s ever existed, and a threat to our very way of life. It’s called diplomacy, Greg. Nobody in the Trump administration is engaged in it, but the art is not dead, and if we want to make sure the citizens of the world know that patriotic Americans do not actually support what Trump is doing to this country and to the world, then we have to tell them that, Greg. We have to tell the world that we don’t stand with Trump. Trust us, every person in the world says far worse about Trump than what any American abroad says. The rest of the world doesn’t need to be told to hate Donald Trump, Greg. They already do. Go fuck yourself, Greg.

Now that we’ve told Greg Gutfeld to go fuck himself in busy traffic twice, we’ll show you what this is all about. You see, Greg is upset with Tim Walz, who said some things very upsetting to white fascists in Barcelona this week! Walz was at the first ever Progressive Mobilization Conference, and he said:

“Back in the United States, we’re seeing an alarming consolidation of power,” Walz told the crowd. “A massive paramilitary force terrorizing our communities … a methodical weakening of our free press, of the independent judiciary, of fair elections and all other institutions of accountability. “We’ve got a feeble-minded, trigger-happy president who plunged us into a war where no threat was present, with no clear objectives and no exit plan,” the governor said, referencing the Iran war. “We need to call that what it is: that’s fascism. Or at least it’s fascist-curious, as they would be.”

Factcheck every bit of that is correct.

“Unlike our current vice president, I’m not here to arrogantly lecture or scold you,” Walz said. “I’m not here to pick a fight with the pope, and I’m not here to host a rally with some wannabe local dictator. “Instead, I’m here to say thank you and to share some thoughts on what we can do to be part of a progressive movement that moves all of our countries forward,” he continued. “The way we can rescue ourselves from these wannabe authoritarians, in your country and in mine.”

Um, well?

And now, here are the histrionics from Gutfeld, who should keep fucking himself in busy traffic if he’s not finished.

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GUTFELD: The reason why he gets a warm embrace there is because they don’t know what he’s done. The only way he can get any recognition is if they don’t recognize him. Who is this guy?

Greg Gutfeld thinks they don’t know who the governor of Minnesota is, as if Trump’s Nazi stormtrooper attack on Minnesota hasn’t been worldwide wall-to-wall news.

GUTFELD: They don’t like Trump, he doesn’t like Trump, that’s okay. Again, it’s a Trump alignment problem. If Walz goes abroad to bash Trump, he’s also bashing America because he’s the agent for America and he’s seeking out an audience that actually appreciates it. He is, in effect, a traitor. But we already knew that.

Already addressed this above, but we would add that part of what makes America America is that there is no law that makes it treason to criticize Dear Leader whether at home or abroad. And you know what else? Despite how Trump thinks he is “America,” he is not!

Continue fucking yourself in busy traffic, Greg! Blindfolded if you’re feeling froggy.

GUTFELD: Now I will defend Democrats because they are the opposition party, and you really only have one role: opposition. This is why when we talk about how politically divided we are, it’s true, but it’s also kind of baked in the system. You can’t expect the Dems to embrace the Republicans when the Dems aren’t in power. That’s how it works. However, you do expect fierce opposition with a measure of responsibility, you know? If there are two boxers in the ring, you don’t — there’s an agreement one isn’t going to enter the ring with a switch blade. But they have decided that Hitler — or Trump is Hitler, therefore you can suspend the rules. [Haha, Greg called Trump Hitler accidentally. Dumb Greg! — ed.] You can unleash lawfare, you can create hoaxes, you can involve foreign actors and you can fly to other countries to trash the president because he’s different. He’s different. But this is still the same thing. It’s still treason.

It is not treason and no rules have been suspended and all the rest of that is projection, since it’s been the global authoritarians whose cocks Donald Trump keeps his mouth affixed to who have created and bolstered his entire presidency going back to 2016, Greg.

But oh boy, Greg’s butthole seems really sore from all that fucking himself in busy traffic. Wonder why!

Ooh! We know one reason white fascist milquetoast MAGA cucks like Greg Gutfeld might have extra-exposed nerves right now.

Their whole authoritarian movement got its balls sliced off last week when Hungary, a nation that had slid much further into fascism than the US, rose up and decided to shoot the American MAGA movement’s favorite dictator Viktor Orbán directly into the sun! The American MAGA movement, as well as authoritarians worldwide, didn’t think that was possible!

Oh, but it is. Hungarians won and took their country back, and we in the United States are going to fucking win.

This conference in Barcelona sounds like it was pretty great, by the way. As The Hill reports, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy was there, and other members of Team Fight like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani beamed in on magic video. Spain’s leader Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón was there, as was Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia. So many incredible progressive world leaders Donald Trump and his global network of losers, incels, Nazis, authoritarians, and try-hard soyboys just absolutely hate.

All these leaders getting together to kick the global Right while it’s down. Whee!

In his address, Murphy said a number of things that also crawled up Greg Gutfeld’s ass, and other asses on the Fox News panel:

“I’m not going to sugarcoat the gravity of what we face right now in the United States,” Murphy said. “This is the most significant threat to American democracy since the Civil War. Donald Trump in our country is trying to end our democracy. “We are not on the verge of a totalitarian takeover, we are in the middle of it,” the senator continued. “He is trying to seize control of our courts, of our law enforcement, of our media, of our elections. His goal is oligarchic capture.”

Yes, Chris Murphy, correct as usual.

But — and this is important — we are going to fucking win.

And we are not traitors. And we’re going to keep telling the world exactly what we think of Donald Trump and his fascist shithole movement, every chance we get.

Get fucked, Greg!

OPEN THREAD.

[The Hill / Media Matters]

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