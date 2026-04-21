Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
17mEdited

I just got a notice that the last blood donation I gave at the end of March went to help a patient in Ann Arbor, MI. That's pretty cool.

I love that they let you know.

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
1h

The audacity of these fools to do this. And I remember when these assholes would yuk-yuk it up about their "Let's Go Brandon" and of course the foul birtherism against Barack Obama.

They all really enjoyed some asshole getting to drive around in a pickup festooned with an image of Joe Biden hogtied in the rear. These people can go piss up a rope. The unreconstructed are a scourge on this nation, a scourge that is granted all of the deference in the legal and political systems.

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