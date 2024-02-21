Is James Comer's Humiliation Complete, Or? ...
The biggest story of the day, hands down, is that there’s a new filing in the case against Alexander Smirnov — AKA James Comer’s STAR WITNESS in the falling-apart impeachment investigation of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden — and it says Smirnov definitely got his lie stories about the Bidens from Russian spies. Surpise! Unless you’ve been reading Wonkette every day for years, in which case Not Surprise!
Gary examined whether Comer has anything left to smile about.
SCOTUS corner! They told MTG to pay her damn mask fines and shut up.
Plus, Snowflake Alito is upset about some things again. :(
Is the fraud judgment against Donald Trump “a form of Navalny?” He says it is!
An update on the sadnesses of the Moms 4 Liberty.
You MUST read about this mommy vlogger who is going to jail for abusing her kids.
And finally, you MUST read these tabs Gary wrote for you!
I love and subscribe, but why do I have to sign in over and over when I'm a subscriber?
Comer is both stupid and afraid of Trump's wrath so he'll keep manufacturing stuff until his last breath. He's one of the top contenders for the Dunning-Kruger Hall of Shame. If he wins it, he'll accept the award with a big smile and a press release.