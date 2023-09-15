We made the joke in the chatcave yesterday as the breaking news came out that Hunter Biden had been indicted on some dumb gun charge. (One wonders what happened to SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED.)

“Joe Biden Imprisons Hunter Biden To Distract From Hunter Biden’s Laptop.” That was our dumb joke.

We have said many times lately that it’s hard to write comedy in today’s world of free-range, cage-free MAGA piglets, because they’re just stupider than anybody who has ever lived on planet Earth. No matter what mean joke you make about t hem, they will do something dumber than the joke you made, and now your joke is no longer a joke. It’s simply part of the historical record.

We should have known that one of the most brain-damaged reads on this would come from the unfortunate disaster that happened when Donald Trump’s most mangled sperm escaped his balls and found a human egg. That it would come from that boy whose father does not love him like Joe Biden loves his son. Whose father thinks he is as abjectly stupid as we think he is.

Donald Trump Jr. got the ball rolling, on Twitter:

“So we are clear… They’re only going after Hunter Biden on the federal gun charges because that’s the only one of Hunter’s numerous crimes that doesn’t tie directly back to Joe Biden. Biden’s DOJ is covering for him, pretending to take action. That’s how it works it’s all a show!”

Are we supposed to say something here?

The desperately unworthy failson thinks Joe Biden rigged the DOJ to indict his son to cover up his son’s other crimes, and also his own crimes. That’s it, that’s the joke. Except it’s not the joke anymore, as we discussed above.

By last night, Laura Ingraham, a trained lawyer, was pretending to be an idiot who believes this is a distinct possibility:

INGRAHAM: Is this all a smoke screen to hide the other crimes that involve others in the Biden family? […] I do kind of agree with what Vivek Ramaswamy tweeted out earlier that this seems a little bit like a smoke screen, because, is it bigger than the Biden family, perhaps, being on the take with foreign governments and having our foreign policy affected by it? Probably not.

Yep, she said that. Cool.

Go to jail, Hunter! It’s for the coverup!

And yes, that dumb bitch Vivek Ramaswamy tweeted the same thing, and of course he pays for Twitter, so was able to babble ten million words about it:

“Today’s indictment of Hunter Biden is a smokescreen. Don’t fall for it. This is a fig leaf designed to deflect attention away from the real problem: the Biden family is selling out U.S. foreign policy for their own family’s private financial gain. That’s really what’s wrong, and we must hold politicians in both major political parties when they use our foreign policy to enrich their family members. “The impeachment inquiry initiated by the House against President Biden is a step in the right direction, but the public shouldn’t fall for the trick of diverting attention away from the true problem. It’s also no accident that today’s indictment comes at a moment when President Biden’s own popularity within the Democratic Party is cratering. I predict this is the first step for the Democrat Party managerial class to pressure Joe Biden out of the race. Biden will become a sacrificial pawn in service to the deep state that wants to keep power at all costs.”

We keep not wanting to bring up Jared and Ivanka’s $2 billion Saudi bloodmoneys, and Trump’s unknown amount of Saudi golf bloodmoneys, because it feels like whataboutism and we’re so much better than that. But it absolutely blows our brains out to see Republicans talking about “selling out US foreign policy for their own family’s private financial gain,” just SPLOOSH, our brains all over the place!

What is the next level of stupid below where these people are now? We don’t know, and we are terrified to find out. Unfortunately we are going to find out.

In summary and in conclusion, Charlie Kirk didn’t get the memo about Joe Biden indicting his son to distract from his and his son’s real crimes. He thinks this was a secret message from the Deep State telling Joe Biden not to run for president again.

“Somebody is calling plays to try to tell Joe Biden to get out of the way,” said Charlie, with his face that looks the way it does.

So there’s a second kind of stupid metastasizing about his.

The next year is going to be a barrel of laughs, y’all.

[Media Matters]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?