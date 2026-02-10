YouTube screenshot

On January 26, thousands of people — who we can pretty much guarantee do not give a flying shit about the hundreds of children this administration has imprisoned in its detention centers — hit the streets of Washington DC to petition for even more control over women’s bodies than the overturning of Roe v. Wade gave them. Also to hear JD Vance, great defender of the unborn, complain about how offensive he finds it that transgender people exist.

These, clearly, were people who love life! And babies! Just … maybe not so much the babies that are too young to be vaccinated.

Because, in a less-than-incredible twist, there just so happened to be a big ol’ measles outbreak in Washington DC linked to that very march.

Please, feel free to fetch your smelling salts if necessary.

Via NPR:

“DC Health was notified of multiple confirmed cases of measles whose carriers visited multiple locations in the District while contagious,” the agency said in a press release on Sunday. “DC Health is informing people who were at these locations that they may have been exposed.”



Potential exposure sites from Jan. 21 to Feb. 2 include major transit such as Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Union Station, an Amtrak Northeast Regional train and D.C.’s subway system, according to DC Health. The agency says infected individuals also visited the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and Catholic University. Children’s National Hospital issued a public health notice concerning potential exposure in its Emergency Department. The notice said a Virginia resident, who was confirmed to have measles, visited the department while contagious on Feb. 2.

So, clearly, we’re dealing with some very holy Typhoid Marys.

Last year, there were 2,267 cases of measles in the United States — a 30-year-high and slightly more than the 285 cases in 2024 or the 58 from the year before. Now, it’s February of 2026 and there have been 733 cases so far. If things keep going at this pace, we’re looking at 6,497 cases this year, the highest rate since the 1989-1991 measles epidemic that led to 55,000 cases and more than 100 deaths. That outbreak happened largely due to parents not being able to afford to immunize their kids, which led to Congress creating the Vaccines for Children program, which made vaccines free for all uninsured, underinsured, and Indigenous children.

It worked, and by 1992, there were 2,126. In 1993, there were 312, and so on.

One of the outbreaks that occurred during this time was in Philadelphia, with over 1,400 infections and nine deaths, all children. That one was caused by two churches that believed in faith healing and opposed medical interventions, including vaccines — because apparently it’s just rude to prevent God from killing people if he is so inclined. It was eventually overcome by vaccinating the children in those churches against their parents’ wishes, which we can be sure would not happen today.

On top of the March for Life superspreader event and the ongoing South Carolina outbreak, there’s also a new outbreak in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis and his state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo have been working hard to eliminate all vaccine requirements for school attendance. We don’t know how many have been infected there, however, because the state hasn’t exactly done a bang-up job updating its stats.

I guess some people might find it ironic that people who believe the government should be allowed to control our reproductive choices don’t believe the government should require parents to vaccinate their children, but I’d say it tracks. It’s not exactly surprising to me that people who believe they should be able to legally regulate our bodies and force us to have children against our will also believe that they should be able to freely spread measles across the land. They’re people who want what they want, regardless of the consequences to other people’s lives.

That being said, I do hope that more of them decide they love life enough to vaccinate their damn kids.

