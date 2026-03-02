Trump listening to CIA director John Ratcliffe behind his Mar-a-Lago VERY SECURE WAR ROOM drapes, looking even more sickly than usual

The human toll of war in Iran and the Middle East, already in the hundreds of civilians, is rising every minute, and Gen. Dan “Razin’” Caine says more US troops are headed into the ongoing clusterfuck. Four US servicemembers have already been killed and four are seriously injured (that we know of as of now), and three US F-15 jetfighters were downed by the Kuwaiti air defense in a “friendly fire” incident. Will Donald Trump and Melania take a weekend off of golfing and dinner parties to meet their caskets at Norfolk?

Draft-dodger Commander-in-Chief Trump still can’t get his story straight about what his objective is, or how long he plans to stay to achieve whatever it is, and make blessed peace. Building a democratic nation? Making a like-Obama’s-but-better-because-his-name-is-on-it nuclear non-proliferation deal?

The wig never changes, but how the times do.

Not an actual threat, but very nearly one, existentially speaking, and now he won’t rule out ground troops either, oh dear.

Over the weekend White House sources admitted there was no evidence Iran was planning a preemptive strike. (If you get rid of all the military lawyers, there are none left to tell you your international war crimes are not legal!) By Marco Rubio’s own assessment Iran was nowhere near reaching the level of 90 percent weapons-grade enrichment. Though after Pete Hegseth bombed them so good last June, some reports say they’d amped up their program for enrichment from under four percent for civilian use to 60 percent, likely seeing a renewed need to defend themselves.

On Sunday meathead Hegseth and others contradicted Trump saying the US wants a regime change or any of that nation-building stuff. Instead, Hegseth claims the US is negotiating to get Iran to make some kind of “sensible deal,” details vague. How does one stop projecting an existential threat to Trump’s imagination? Perhaps Iran could pretend to destroy the nuclear missiles it does not have!

Trump seems to be workshopping his objective as he goes along, with Hegseth, JD Vance and the rest trying to grunt and hoot along to his tune, scatting some Joe Biden DUMBDUMBs in there.

He has no idea.

Or does he?

At 4:35 a.m. on Sunday Trump Truth Socialed his game away:

Oh! Did Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard find the smoking gun evidence of Iranian space lasers changing votes in Fulton County last month?

Does the mysterious memo she intercepted of two foreign parties chatting about Jared Kushner and turned over to Susie Wiles have anything to do with Israeli and Middle and Near East backroom monkeyshine doings?

Who knows! But weird to see Gabbard there in the Situation Room watching bombs getting dropped on schoolchildren, after her anti-Iran-war comments from last June got her put in the doghouse.

Iranian hackers are nowhere near the level of Russia, China, or even North Korea, though you may recall in May of 2024, Iranian hackers spearphished the Trump campaign pretending to be some guy named “Robert” and at least one idiot fell for the ruse, allowing them to get hold of a dossier that the Trump campaign had prepared on JD Vance, full of public information but helpfully compiled with hundreds of the Trump-hatingest, anti-MAGA-est things that Vance ever said.

Though it somehow missed the time JD Vance called him “America’s Hitler.” Nor did it mention how Vance’s shady sugardaddy backer, Peter Thiel, was one of Jeffrey Epstein’s biggest investors and also a certified freak seven days a week, pushing tech-monarchy utopian dreams alongside Curtis Yarvin, and how Vance was helping Thiel fund platforms for disinformation like Rumble and shit.

Trump and the far-right Christian and Jewish Zionist and Heritage Foundation factions of MAGA have been itching for a war with Iran since his first term. Trump pulled out of that Obama nuke deal in 2018, and then in 2020 killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s right-hand man, Major General Qasem Soleimani, with a drone strike, based on claims (evidence never produced) that he was planning an imminent attack on US forces.

Then in 2024 prosecutors in Manhattan charged one Farhad Shakeri, who they said was an operative directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, with plotting to assassinate Trump before the election. But Iran’s government has never directly targeted other US citizens on US soil, no matter how hard Fox News and its ilk try to make it so. Iran has never wanted what is happening now. Who would!

Why now? It all sure smells like a setup to steal elections. Dictator Day One has been dropping hints about it since before the election, and have intensified since, from his Election Integrity Executive Decree demanding proof of citizenship on voter registration forms; to withholding funding from states accepting mail ballots after Election Day; and ongoing efforts to get states to turn their voter rolls over to him so his regime can clean ‘em up real good before midterms. Then there’s the SAVE Act, which passed the House, though fortunately sounds unlikely to pass the Senate.

Last week news outlets got hold of a 17-page draft executive order from “activists who say they are in coordination with the White House” with claims that China hacked the 2020 election, and therefore Trump ought to declare a National Emergency, ban mail-in voting, mandate voter identification, ban certain voting machines, and other crazy shit that even the current Supreme Court six would not likely let fly. Trump said he was not considering it.

Buuut being at war with Iran? Pro-Iran terrorism coming to US soil? Iran and China having a trade partnership? Maybe those are ingredients he and The Six can cook something up with? If there is any spaghetti that guy can throw against the wall, you know he will do it.

And he is so smart! JD Vance himself, who along with the rest of them long claimed there’d be no new wars under Trump, says that this war is different because in the past the US had dumb presidents.

And while Trump may not be smart when it comes to windmills, whales, or staring directly at an eclipse, the man knows his cons.

More audacious batshittery coming down the pike? We guarantee it.

[AP / Al Jazeera / Washington Post gift link]

