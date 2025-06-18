Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson, two irritating tastes that irritate great together

Since Israel bombed Iran six days ago, seemingly out of nowhere and apparently even as a surprise to Trump, B-2 bunker-bombing Iran is now on the table! Why, exactly, Bone Spurs has decided RIGHT NOW that the US needs to get involved, though, is a bit of a mystery.

All sides agree, Iran is not an imminent threat, it does not have a nuclear weapon, and it is not building one. If Bone Spurs wanted to have a say over how much uranium enrichment is too much for Iran, he should not have pulled out of the treaty that Obama made, and then not made any other deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran was “weeks away” from a nuclear weapon, but he has been saying that exact same thing for literally 30 years.

And now, MAGA in disarray! It’s hard to stay on-message when the message has done a 180-degree turn, and nobody even sent a memo. Bone Spurs ran on No New Wars, and just in March Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that Iran was not building nuclear weapons: “The IC [Intelligence Community] continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamanei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003.”

Everybody agrees that this is true! But Dear Leader doesn’t care what she said, how dare anyone suggest such a thing?

And now, it seems, Toenails Tulsi is out of the clique; earlier this month the in-group decamped to Camp David without her. The root of the rift is reportedly a three-minute video she posted to X, warning that “political elite and warmongers” are “carelessly fomenting fear and tensions between nuclear powers” — and that the world is “on the brink of nuclear annihilation.”

And now Bone Spurs is thinking about getting rid of her entirely, Politico reports, by eliminating her office and maybe folding it into the CIA. Indeed, what is even the point of having anyone at all looking at intelligence if Dear Leader plans to make decisions based on the various whims and gurglings of his hamberder guts?

Gabbard is now prostrating herself to get back in Dear Leader’s good graces, huffing that the evil media took what she said out of context. “President Trump was saying the same thing that I said in my annual threat assessment back in March; unfortunately too many people in the media don’t care to actually read what I said.”

But it may be too late! Gossiped an insider to Politico:

“I don’t think he dislikes Tulsi as a person … But certainly the video made him not super hot on her … and he doesn’t like it when people are off message,” said [...] a senior administration official. The official added that Trump also doesn’t appreciate it when people appear to be correcting him and that “many took that video as trying to correct the administration’s position.”

Oops! But what is that position, anyway? Art O’Deal wants Iran to “make a deal,” “just do it,” “get it done,” but has offered no details of exactly what “it” is. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says what Trump wants is for Iran to give up all of its nuclear industry, and depend on the US for radio-pharmaceuticals, medicine, energy, and desalination equipment, which is not in Iran’s best interests, and therefore not going to be happening.

And now the house of MAGA is divided, with the pro-Israel faction and the pro-Russia America Firsters at odds. (Russia itself, longtime economic and strategic ally of Iran, has offered no more help to Iran than an offer to do mediation.)

On the pro-attack side, Lindsay Graham (“Game on. Pray for Israel”), Tom Cotton, and Charlie Kirk, and Elon Musk who has activated Starlink in Iran, so that the people can stage a pro-America coup there, sure. And Sean Hannity and Mark Levin; Hannity went on his show to lie that Iran tried to assassinate Trump, and then Levin started literally SCREAMING that Iran is a bunch of BARBARIANS and bombing them into the Stone Age would be making peace, and anyone who thinks otherwise is a MARXIST ISLAMIST.

And on the resistance side: Rand Paul and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Syrup up the snowballs in hell, we agree with her! And shudderblickbleckbleetch Matt Gaetz.

Also Tucker Carlson, ICYMI here he is humiliating Ted Cruz.

And Steve Bannon! LOL, Tuckums and three-shirts are mad at Fox News propaganda now.

It’s so fucking weird to agree with that guy about anything.

But what does Pete HIC Hegseth think? He is the secretary of Defense, after all, HIC! He has been giving the most FACETIME to the US Central Command chief, one Gen. Erik “Gorilla” Kurilla. How they love butch nicknames! And Gorilla want to SMASH, RRRR GRRR!

“If the senior military guys come across as tough and warfighters, Hegseth is easily persuaded to their point of view,” some insider’s loose lips leaked to Politico. Hegseth came to KILL ALL MUSLIMS, and line his pockets with little airplane bottles of Beefeater, and he is all out of little airplane bottles!

Hegseth’s former senior adviser, Dan Caldwell, whom Hegseth met while running the “nonprofit” Concerned Veterans for America into the ground, told Tucker Carlson he was pushed out more than a month ago because he didn’t support attacking Iran. True or not, sounds like a certain dumb hammer has been looking to pound this particular nail for a while.

Sure is a pickle Netanyahu has gotten old Treasonballs into! Bomb the shit out of Iran, and America First will have to spend a half a day squaring the cognitive dissonance, and we will be in another war.

Do nothing and he looks like he’s backed down, and Pete Hegseth will whine and cry that Trump never lets him get to do anything fun EVER and he PROMISED Pete a HOLY WAR and where is it?! And you have no idea how irritating it can be when Pete whines. His third wife Jen, who tags along with him everywhere, stands behind him and wails “look how sad you made my sweet baby!”

What will the old man do? We shall see!

