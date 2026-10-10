Wonkette

Wonkette

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
10m

< -- remembers being given a small tot of rum and lemon juice by Granny whenever I had a sore throat

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Innocent_Bystander's avatar
Innocent_Bystander
8m

Yes, I demand those good, wholesome, old-fashioned ingredients! Like cocaine!

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