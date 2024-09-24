Last night, Donald Trump did one of his meandering dementia rallies in Pennsylvania, and it got weird. Not just the regular kind of weird, where he screams conspiracy theories even he doesn’t understand about Kamala Harris giving the late great Hannibal Lecter a transgender surgery inside a windmill while a shiver of sharks with tears in their eyes call him “sir.”

The fact that Donald Trump is excessively hated by women, and running against a highly qualified and brilliant Black woman, is really getting to him.

It’s not surprising that women hate him. He’s the most famous adjudicated rapist in the world. He’s a vile sexist who denies rape by saying whichever woman currently accusing him isn’t hot enough to rape. Oh yes, and he appointed three Supreme Court justices to stolen seats for the sole purpose of overturning Roe v. Wade as a reacharound thank-you gift for the religious Right, and now he’s struggling to run for president while facing the entirely predictable consequences of that decision.

And whichever of his advisers lied to him and told him “everybody” wanted Roe overturned, that “everybody” wanted it sent back to the states, well, there’s no telling him different now. It’s stuck in the spiraling coil of liquefying dogshit that is his brain. He repeats it every time he talks about it, and he’s utterly oblivious that everybody is looking at him like a fucking lunatic when he says that.

FOR INSTANCE.

Put all that together and you get … whatever this sick, gross shit this was.

It started like this:

“I always thought women liked me. I never thought I had a problem. But the fake news keeps saying women don’t like me. I don’t believe it.”

So that’s creepy. But it was nothing compared to what was coming. Trump went on a tangent about how everything for women is terrible now, it was wonderful before, but it’s terrible now, open borders, the whole rigamarole. But then he shifted:

“Because I am your protector. I want to be your protector.”

What? Um, OK, pervert sicko.

We’re sure that kind of talk is hot to women who think the women in The Handmaid’s Tale have it pretty good. Pretty much everybody else thinks it sounds like a rapist talking to them.

“As president, I have to be your protector. I hope you don’t make too much of it. I hope the fake news doesn’t go, oh he wants to be their protector. Well, I am. As president, I have to be your protector.”

Yeah, we heard it the first time.

Then Trump went full Nazi and explained that he’d protect women from the violent dark-skinned people, because of how he is their protector:

“I will make you safe on the border, on the sidewalks of your now-violent cities, in the suburbs where you are now under migrant criminal siege …”

Then he said:

“You will no longer be abandoned, lonely, or scared. You will no longer be in danger. You’re not gonna be in danger any longer. You will no longer have anxiety from all of the problems our country has today. You will be protected and I will be your protector.”

He added, “Women will be happy, healthy, confident, and free!”

And then he added, “You will no longer be thinking about abortion!”

So that’s creepy as shit.

To summarize: Trump will be the protector of all the little ladies, who won’t have to be frightened of the terrifying brown-skinned people anymore (he said the other day he wants to give immigrants serial numbers), and the little ladies won’t be lonely, and they don’t worry about anything at all, because Donald Trump (the rapist) is protecting them.

Oh, and they’ll forget all about silly little things like abortion!

After that, Trump senile-babbled his senile-babble-lie about how everybody wanted Roe overturned so it could be decided in the states. (As if the votes of a white fascist slave state legislature on the subject count as a valid exercise of representative democracy.)

A bit later, Trump blubberwhined about his political opponents, bellyaching that “all they can talk about is abortion,” even though “the country’s falling apart, we’re gonna end up in World War 3.” He protested that the abortion issue “no longer pertains,” because of how his illegitimate fascist partisan hacks on the Supreme Court went ahead and took care of that for everybody. Then he told the lie about everybody wanting the Court to do that, one more time.

Trump even at one point said people who criticize the Supreme Court for overturning Roe should be put in prison. “These people should be put in jail for the way they talk about our judges and our justices,” he said.

Hahahaha, fuck you, loser.

But seriously, this isn’t a one-off. This is messaging he’s leaning into, or at least messaging that’s clamped on to his misfiring synapses and won’t let go. He’s been repeating the line, “You will no longer be thinking about abortion,” plus the delusional lies about people wanting Roe overturned and the delusional blood libel about women executing babies after birth.

Here’s Trump on Truth Social last Friday:

He said essentially the same thing at a rally in North Carolina this weekend.

This is Donald Trump, six weeks before the election. He’s becoming more of a misogynist, more of a white supremacist, more of a literal Nazi. (It ain’t just him either. You should hear what Ohio Republican Senate nominee Bernie Moreno got caught on tape saying about women who care about abortion rights. But we’ll save that for another post.)

This is the deranged fuck who wants to steal/coup his way into office again. We feel like Kamala Harris has a slogan that applies to this, what is it again?

Is it, “You have the right to remain silent, motherfucker”?

Is it, “This restraining order says you’re not allowed to contact any American woman ever again”?

Something like that.

Just kidding, it is “We are not going back,” here is a whole video of it.

[videos via Rupar]

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?