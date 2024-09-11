Donald Trump can’t stop lying about abortion. Literally everything that comes out of his mouth about abortion is a lie, not just because he’s a liar (which he is), but also because he has no idea what he’s even talking about when it comes to abortion. (Also, obviously: everything else.) It’s very clear that he just wants to skip to the part where everyone agrees with him and no one ever has to bring it up again.

But that’s not life!

Thus, to his obvious chagrin, he was asked to share his thoughts on abortion in last night’s debate.

Here’s the whole transcript:

MODERATOR LINSEY DAVIS: I want to turn to the issue of abortion. President Trump, you've often touted that you were able to kill Roe v. Wade. Last year, you said that you were proud to be the most pro-life president in American history. Then last month you said that your administration would be great for women and their reproductive rights. In your home state of Florida, you surprised many with regard to your six-week abortion ban because you initially had said that it was too short and you said, "I'm going to be voting that we need more than six weeks." But then the very next day, you reversed course and said you would vote to support the six-week ban. Vice President Harris says that women shouldn't trust you on the issue of abortion because you've changed your position so many times. Therefore, why should they trust you? FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, the reason I'm doing that vote is because the plan is, as you know, the vote is, they have abortion in the ninth month. They even have, and you can look at the governor of West Virginia, the previous governor of West Virginia, not the current governor, who's doing an excellent job, but the governor before. He said the baby will be born and we will decide what to do with the baby. In other words, we'll execute the baby. And that's why I did that, because that predominates. Because they're radical. The Democrats are radical in that. And her vice presidential pick, which I think was a horrible pick, by the way, for our country, because he is really out of it. But her vice presidential pick says abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine. He also says execution after birth, it's execution, no longer abortion, because the baby is born, is okay. And that's not okay with me. Hence the vote. But what I did is something for 52 years they've been trying to get Roe v. Wade into the states. And through the genius and heart and strength of six Supreme Court justices, we were able to do that. Now, I believe in the exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother. I believe strongly in it. Ronald Reagan did also. Eighty-five percent of Republicans do. Exceptions. Very important. But we were able to get it. And now states are voting on it. And for the first time you're going to see — look, this is an issue that's torn our country apart for 52 years. Every legal scholar, every Democrat, every Republican, liberal, conservative, they all wanted this issue to be brought back to the states where the people could vote. And that's what happened, happened. Now, Ohio, the vote was somewhat liberal. Kansas the vote was somewhat liberal. Much more liberal than people would have thought. But each individual state is voting. It's the vote of the people now. It's not tied up in the federal government. I did a great service in doing it. It took courage to do it. And the Supreme Court had great courage in doing it. And I give tremendous credit to those six justices. LINSEY DAVIS: There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it's born.

I thought about fisking up his answer and answering it point by point … but honestly the whole thing was such a mess that it was just easier to make a flowchart of lies.

And that is just what I did!

Hopefully this will come in handy for those who just do not feel like having to get into the weeds with a stranger or an estranged relative about what he was lying about, specifically.

Everyone loves a graphic, right?

Donate Just Once!

As you can see, pretty much every sentence out of his mouth was a boldfaced lie, which is not something a person has to do when they are actually right about things — or even if they simply believe they are right about things. Trump has to exaggerate and make claims about “post-birth abortions” because he doesn’t actually know what’s supposed to be so bad about the actual abortions that actual people have.

That being said, not only does he need to be fact checked (and thank goodness he was), he needs to be forced to provide proof beyond greatly misunderstanding the former Governor of Virginia’s (not West Virginia) explanation of how palliative/hospice care works for infants. In fact, Trump needs to be asked, specifically, how he thinks palliative/hospice care works, just to see if he has a different way of describing it than Ralph Northam — who was an actual pediatric neurologist, who treated babies who were dying and sometimes saved their lives — had. Because I’ll bet you that, on the off-chance he even understands what those words mean, he will not.

Thank you for reading Wonkette. This post is public so feel free to share it with everyone you love (or hate). Share

PREVIOUSLY!