Mitch McConnell, the self-proclaimed Senate grim reaper, went a little too method a couple weeks ago and froze on camera, not speaking for 19 seconds before he was escorted away. The Republican leader’s staff claims he just “felt lightheaded” for a moment but is now fine.

Last weekend, McConnell returned to Kentucky for the annual Fancy Farm picnic, one of his home state’s major political events, where he basked in the warmth of his constituents, who heckled him mercilessly.

Hey, let’s watch!

The crowds at Fancy Farm events are usually pretty raucous, but this was especially brutal. You could barely hear McConnell over the mob shouting, “Shame on you,” “Ditch Mitch,” “Retire!” and “Lost the Senate.” That last one seems very MAGA, as only those fools think McConnell’s the reason Herschel Walker, Blake Masters, and Mehmet Oz lost their winnable races.

“This is my 28th Fancy Farm, and I want to assure you it’s not my last,” McConnell said at the top of his speech. That’s highly optimistic, not just because he’s 81, which is middle-aged for the Senate, but because his audience sounds like they’re carrying torches and pitch forks. Even Frankenstein’s monster knew enough to run and he was stuck with an abnormal brain.

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who’s running for Kentucky governor, is possibly in a worst position than McConnell, who’s at least lived a full life. Cameron’s trying to thread the needle between appeasing MAGA and boasting his establishment bonafides. It didn’t go well down at the Fancy Farm.

While Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear actually discussed his impressive record and how he planned to help all his constituents, Cameron resorted to cheap shots and petty trolling.

“I know you guys are obsessed with pronouns these days,” Cameron said, bashing Beshear for vetoing a hateful anti-trans bill. “But come November, yours are going to be: has and been.” Those aren’t even pronouns.

“[Beshear] demands that boys play in girls’ sports. He protects transgender surgeries for kids.” Yeah, those lies are quite misleading. “I’ve been watching Frankfort Andy up close for nearly four years, and I have just one question: Governor, are you auditioning for a job with Bud Light’s marketing team?”

Bud Light had a single promotion with a trans woman, Dylan Mulvaney, and these assholes have viciously targeted her for no reason other than she’s different. His hacky open mic set continued:

“This governor lies more than a Hunter Biden tax return.”

Har-de-har.

Cameron proudly boasts the endorsement of a former Republican president facing 78 felony counts (so far). However, he’s still willing to ding President Joe Biden’s screwup son.

“But here’s the truth. His record is one of failure. And it flies in the face of true Kentucky values.”

Those “true Kentucky values” is GRRR, ARGH, NO DRAG NUNS. Cameron keeps attacking Beshear for having taken a photo with the Kentucky Order of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who bigots like Cameron claim are “anti-Christian” just because they appear in drag.

“They mock our faith, our families and our values, and they try to cancel anyone who disagrees.”

This obviously makes no sense, considering Cameron wants to cancel the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, whose existence he finds disagreeable. He also joked about Bud Light’s financial hit as a result of a right-wing boycott.

“Well, the folks of Fancy Farm have one response, governor: Try that in a small town.”

Jason Aldean’s controversial pro-lynching song isn’t exactly metaphorical, so this a particularly repulsive reference to make during a political campaign. I won’t bother dwelling on how Cameron, a Black man, is taking the pro-lynching side of those debate. The brother’s so lost we’ve long since called off the search party.

But Mitch McConnell’s one-time protege wasn’t booed off the stage, so he probably thinks he did himself proud.

