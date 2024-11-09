The lovely Loba, courtesy of our pal Andrew!

Happy Weekend! Or, you know, not …

Today, because the universe (or the people who invent these holidays) has a sick sense of humor, is Chaos Never Dies Day. While that’s probably true, it’s also true that we could certainly use a whole lot less of it than we’re about to get. It’s also National Scrapple Day, which we’re definitely not celebrating, both because it sounds horrifying and because fuck Pennsylvania.

Anyway! This week I bring you a very special present, and it is Scott Thompson and Paul Bellini (AKA the towel guy from Kids In The Hall, performing a song about abortion rights with their band Mouth Congress, a queercore punk band they were in pre-Kids In The Hall. It is a jam and you are welcome.

There was a documentary/mockumentary they made about the band that came out in 2019, but (tragically!) it does not appear to be streaming anywhere online.

Speaking of appropriate jams for this week, here is Bikini Kill performing “Suck My Left One.”

Aside from all of these dumb holidays, it is also Anne Sexton’s birthday, and so I shall leave you today with a video of her reciting her poem, “Her Kind,” which has always been one of my favorites.

Now you all go ahead and talk amongst yourselves until the next post! Enjoy!

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch. Or we’re now partnered with Martie, where you can buy snacks!

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!