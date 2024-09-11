One of the most effective things Kamala Harris did to end Donald Trump last night — one of the things that triggered him earliest and most often — was the way she continually made fun of him and demeaned him directly.

To be sure, sometimes she would look at the camera and speak about him in the third person. Indeed, early on when she invited the American people to attend one of his rallies — so they could hear his weird dementia stories about Hannibal Lecter and windmills, and so they could sit in the seats of all the Trump supporters who got up to leave because they were bored — she did that fully in the third person.

That sent him into a tailspin he never found his way out of, as he defended his crowd sizes and started screaming at clouds about THEY’RE EATING THE DOGS, THEY’RE EATING THE CATS!

But it was really effective when she would start in the third person, then pivot to Trump and say to his face that YOU are being laughed at, that YOU are a disgrace, that everybody thinks YOU are a goddamned loser.

This was particularly powerful during the sections about Ukraine and foreign policy, in general, as Harris called Trump the starfucker for dictators he is, right to his face.

After moderator David Muir of ABC News tried to get Trump to say out loud that he wants Ukraine to win the war, and not the genocidal madman Putin he’s so in love with and indebted to — Trump would not — Harris took the opportunity to get right in Trump’s cowardly little face about how far up Putin’s ass he lives.

This clip captures the high points:

Here’s a partial transcript of what Harris said in that moment:

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: If Donald Trump were president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now. And understand what that would mean. Because Putin's agenda is not just about Ukraine. Understand why the European allies and our NATO allies are so thankful that you are no longer president and that we understand the importance of the greatest military alliance the world has ever known, which is NATO. And what we have done to preserve the ability of Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians to fight for their independence. Otherwise, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe. Starting with Poland. And why don't you tell the 800,000 Polish Americans right here in Pennsylvania how quickly you would give up for the sake of favor and what you think is a friendship with what is known to be a dictator who would eat you for lunch.

Note how she pivoted. She said twice that if Trump was president, Putin would be sitting in Kyiv. And then she turned and said this is why our NATO allies are grateful you are not president. That Putin wouldn’t be stopping in Ukraine, he’d be looking at the rest of Europe, starting next door to Ukraine in Poland, a NATO ally. And why don’t you tell 800,000 Polish Americans how fast you would sell them out for the continued privilege of giving Vladimir Putin his daily rimjob, for the sake of what you so pathetically think is a real friendship, with a dude who would eat you for lunch.

For a weak man like Trump, that was dagger after dagger after dagger.

You see, Donald Trump, despite being one of the most mocked and beclowned men on the planet, deserving of the least common courtesy and respect from his fellow man, surrounds himself by the most pathetic, dick-slobbering, try-hard yes men on the planet. He does this because he has to. Donald Trump does not have the self-esteem, the self-confidence, or the thick skin to even be around people who mildly disagree with him, much less people who openly tell him who he really is and what the world really thinks of him.

He cannot handle this.

That’s why it was so delicious during jury selection in Manhattan when prospective jurors got to read their mean social media posts about Trump aloud to his face, before they were excused. That’s why we all wished we had jury duty in Manhattan that day.

Throughout the debate, Trump tried to look cool by bragging about how he has dictators’ phone numbers, and Harris took each opportunity to kick him in the shins and make him look smaller and smaller.

After Trump insisted that he had too won the 2020 election, Harris mockingly noted that he had been “fired by 81 million people.” Talking about Trump in the third person, she added, “And clearly, he is having a very difficult time processing that.”

And then she turned to him.

HARRIS: And I'm going to tell you that I have traveled the world as vice president of the United States. And world leaders are laughing at Donald Trump. I have talked with military leaders, some of whom worked with you. And they say you're a disgrace. And when you then talk in this way in a presidential debate and deny what over and over again are court cases you have lost, because you did in fact lose that election, it leads one to believe that perhaps we do not have in the candidate to my right the temperament or the ability to not be confused about fact.

World leaders are laughing at you, she said. Military leaders who worked with you say you are a disgrace. You lost in court over and over and you lost that election. And then turning back to the American people, Harris said Trump doesn’t have the temperament or ability to remain unconfused about these things, and that Americans deserve better.

(He should probably also smile more.)

In response, Trump started bragging about his mutual boner relationship with Hungary’s dictator Viktor Orban, the laughingstock of Europe, easily one of the top five most disgraced heads of state on the planet.

“My God,” said vice presidential nominee Tim Walz on MSNBC after the debate, reacting to the fact that Trump had to cite Viktor fucking Orban when trying to come up with a world leader who doesn’t think he’s dry dogshit.

“One of the most respected men — they call him a strong man. He's a tough person. Smart,” said Trump about Orban during the debate, his lipstick perhaps emerging from within his grundle.

During Trump’s answer about Israel and Gaza, he claimed he would end that war and the Ukraine war “before even becoming president,” which the FBI really should be investigating, since non-president civilians aren’t supposed to be doing their own foreign policy behind the government’s back.

After he said that, Harris said something very similar to what she said in her DNC speech about Trump’s pathetic servility toward the dictators he wants to be when he grows up:

HARRIS: It is well known that he admires dictators, wants to be a dictator on day one according to himself. It is well known that he said of Putin that he can do whatever the hell he wants and go into Ukraine. It is well known that he said when Russia went into Ukraine it was brilliant. It is well known he exchanged love letters with Kim Jong un. And it is absolutely well known that these dictators and autocrats are rooting for you to be president again because they're so clear, they can manipulate you with flattery and favors. And that is why so many military leaders who you have worked with have told me you are a disgrace. That is why we understand that we have to have a president who is not consistently weak and wrong on national security including the importance of upholding and respecting in highest regard our military.

Yet again, note the pivot.

She reminded the American people how Trump piddles himself when he’s around Putin, how even weirdo fuckstick Kim Jong-un managed to get him hot and bothered. Then, turning, she said we all know these dictators are rooting for you, because they know you are easy to manipulate, because they know you are goddamn dumb as shit and emotionally needy as a motherfucker. And again, the line about how military leaders told her that you are a disgrace.

And again, it must be said that on that stage, when asked as directly as he possibly could have been whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war, Trump would not answer. Instead he insisted the war would never have happened had he been president, because Putin loves him so much. He said when Putin was massing troops on the Ukrainian border in 2022, that he thought Putin must be “negotiating.” (Jesus Christ, what a sick fuck, to think getting in position to come in and start murdering and raping babies for literally no reason is a negotiating tactic.)

It was just after that when Harris gave the answer in the first video above, about how thankful NATO and the rest of our allies are that Trump is not president, and asking Trump to his face how excited he’d be to sell out Poland in exchange for love-spankings from Putin.

After that, Trump whined about how many troops Putin has lost in his chosen war. And got excited about how big Putin’s nukes are. And babbled conspiracy theories about how Kamala Harris was sent to negotiate with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop the war, but she failed. (Negotiate what, you senile fistula? How much of Ukraine to preemptively give Putin so he doesn’t start slicing kids’ heads off?)

At that point, David Muir — in yet another moment of severe unfairness to Trump — clarified with Harris that no, she has never met Putin. She explained in her response that Trump is a liar, and said America needs “a leader who shows strength, understanding that the alliances we have around the world are dependent on our ability to look out for our friends and not favor our enemies because YOU adore strongmen instead of caring about democracy.” That we need a president who will “stand up for our principles and not sell them for the benefit of personal flattery.”

History may look back on this debate as the thing that fully unraveled Donald Trump. If so, we have one woman to thank for it, and pretty soon, we’re going to be calling her Madam President.

