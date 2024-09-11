OK, here we go. Kamala Harris/Donald Trump debate! Two will enter, two will probably leave!

We are settling in to our debate watch party, which isn’t some kind of official debate watch party, it’s more like we are at our friend’s house in the big theater with the big recliners — FANCY, THAT’S CORRECT — and that is where we are live-drinking we mean liveblogging this debate.

Also our dear friend made us Tim Walz’s hotdish for our party, and also we have other foods.

Here is the drinking game we made you:

If Kamala Harris arrests Donald Trump onstage by saying, “Felon, get ready to be unburdened by what has been, and then immediately reburdened by my FOOT UP YOUR ASS,” drink all of what you are drinking and go outside in the street and cheer, because the election is officially over and Kamala Harris won. If she doesn’t say that, drink your drink nicely and respectfully, it’s Tuesday, fuck.

That’s it, that’s the game.

Live-drinking starts at 9 p.m. ET!

8:52: Oh hello, we are here! We have had two (2) drinks and a number of foods and we are sitting in the THEATER OF FANCINESS and oh good here’s Chris Christie for some reason, oh good.

And this is hotdish from Minnesota. No, that is not a sex name for Chris Christie! It is Tim Walz’s recipe.

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?