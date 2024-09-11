The one thing we can all be sure of after the debate last night between Kamala Harris and America’s One True King Donald Trump is that the moderators RIGGED and STOLLEN it against him, by factchecking him, and asking unfair questions. It is just obvious, it is what all the MAGA people are tweeting right now, how it was three against one, how he beat them all, and also the fix was in, and that’s why he lost.

Also, it’s a well-known fact also that complaining about the moderators DOES NOT mean your candidate lost, just like it didn’t mean that back in the summer when Democrats were complaining about what the moderators did to Joe Biden.

In that spirit, here are some of the most egregious examples of the moderators of the ABC News debate, David Muir and Linsey Davis, being extremely mean and hurtful to Donald Trump, meanly and hurtfully.

Quotes are from the ABC News official transcript. These are ranked in order of when they happened, not in order of hurtfulness, although it should be noted that the moderators were very hurtful from the beginning, and also throughout.

When Linsey Davis Said There Are No States Where They Execute The Baby After It’s Born, Even Though Trump Had Just Explained That The Previous Governor Of West Virginia, He Said The Baby Is Born And Then They Decide What To Do With It, Sometimes They Execute It

From the transcript:

LINSEY DAVIS: There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it's born.

That was very hurtful and mean. Also Trump probably meant Virginia, he usually says Virginia when he’s telling that made-up story.

When David Muir Said The City Manager In Springfield, Ohio, Said Immigrants Aren’t In Fact Eating Pets, Right After Trump Said They’re Eating The Dogs, They’re Eating The Cats, They’re Eating The Pets Of The People Who Live There, And Trump Said He Seen It On TV, But Then David Muir Acted Like It Doesn’t Even Matter If Trump Seen It On TV

From the transcript:

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: First let me respond as to the rallies. She said people start leaving. People don't go to her rallies. There's no reason to go. And the people that do go, she's busing them in and paying them to be there. And then showing them in a different light. So, she can't talk about that. People don't leave my rallies. We have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of politics. That's because people want to take their country back. Our country is being lost. We're a failing nation. And it happened three and a half years ago. And what, what's going on here, you're going to end up in World War 3, just to go into another subject. What they have done to our country by allowing these millions and millions of people to come into our country. And look at what's happening to the towns all over the United States. And a lot of towns don't want to talk — not going to be Aurora or Springfield. A lot of towns don't want to talk about it because they're so embarrassed by it. In Springfield, they're eating the dogs. The people that came in. They're eating the cats. They're eating — they're eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what's happening in our country. And it's a shame. As far as rallies are concerned, as far — the reason they go is they like what I say. They want to bring our country back. They want to make America great again. It's a very simple phrase. Make America great again. She's destroying this country. And if she becomes president, this country doesn't have a chance of success. Not only success. We'll end up being Venezuela on steroids. DAVID MUIR: I just want to clarify here, you bring up Springfield, Ohio. And ABC News did reach out to the city manager there. He told us there have been no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community — FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I've seen people on television DAVID MUIR: Let me just say here this ... FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The people on television say my dog was taken and used for food. So maybe he said that and maybe that's a good thing to say for a city manager. DAVID MUIR: I'm not taking this from television. I'm taking it from the city manager. FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But the people on television say their dog was eaten by the people that went there. DAVID MUIR: Again, the Springfield city manager says there's no evidence of that. FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We'll find out.

That was very mean and hurtful, and also the most amazing thing that ever happened in any debate, ever, and it all happened because Kamala Harris made fun of Trump’s crowd sizes and made fun of his Hannibal Lecter rallies.

Here is video of that mean and hurtful segment, for you to watch over and over again:

And here is Trump explaining that they’re eating the dogs and the cats, with the “Peanuts” theme playing, via somebody named Noah Garfinkel.

That was mean and hurtful, to the tune of a beloved classic.

When David Muir Said Violent Crime Is Going Down In America, Ignoring The Fact That The FBI Is Using Defrauding Statements And Intentionally Excluding The Places Where The Crimes Are

DAVID MUIR: President Trump, as you know, the FBI says overall violent crime is coming down in this country, but Vice President the ... FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: [Exc]use me, the FBI — they were defrauding statements. They didn't include the worst cities. They didn't include the cities with the worst crime. It was a fraud.

Mean. Hurtful. Very mean, very hurtful.

When David Muir Rigged And Stollen The Question About January 6 By Assuming From The Outset That Inciting Coups To Overthrow The Government Because Your Feelings Are Hurt About A Lost Election Is Somehow A Bad Thing

DAVID MUIR: Linsey, thank you. We have an election in just 56 days. I want to talk about the peaceful transfer of power, which of course we all know was a cornerstone of our democracy, and the role of a president in a moment of crisis. Mr. President, on January 6th you told your supporters to march to the Capitol. You said you would be right there with them. The country and the world saw what played out at the Capitol that day. The officers coming under attack. Aides in the West Wing say you watched it unfold on television off the Oval Office. You did send out tweets, but it was more than two hours before you sent out that video message telling your supporters to go home. Is there anything you regret about what you did on that day?

Very rude question, David. Asking if Trump regrets anything very strongly and greatly implies that there is something wrong with January 6th-ing the US Capitol, which could unfairly bias Americans the next time Trump feels the need to give the Capitol a good January 6th-ing. And then he asked it again!

DAVID MUIR: You were the president. You were watching it unfold on television. It's a very simple question as we move forward toward another election. Is there anything you regret about what you did on that day? Yes or no.

Very rude, very hurtful, whatever happened to fair and balanced?

When David Muir Said Trump ‘Falsely Claimed’ The 2020 Election Was Stolen And Cruelly Tried To Make Him Admit In The Year 2024 That It Wasn’t Stolen, Which Would Imply Trump Is Not The Current President, Currently

He even tried to suggest that Trump had recently admitted he lost the election, very stupidly failing to understand that Trump was being sarcastic!

DAVID MUIR: We talked immigration here tonight. I do want to focus on this next issue to both of you. Because it really brings us, this into focus. Truth in these times that we're living in. Mr. President, for three and a half years after you lost the 2020 election you repeatedly falsely claimed that you won, many times saying you won in a landslide. In the past couple of weeks leading up to this debate, you have said, quote, you lost by a whisker, that you, quote, didn't quite make it, that you came up a little bit short. FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I said that? DAVID MUIR: Are you now acknowledging that you lost in 2020? FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, I don't acknowledge that at all. DAVID MUIR: But you did say that. FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I said that sarcastically. You know that. It was said, oh we lost by a whisker. That was said sarcastically. Look, there's so much proof. All you have to do is look at it. […] DAVID MUIR: I did watch all of these pieces of video. I didn't detect the sarcasm, lost by a whisker, we didn't quite make it …

Sick, David, just sick. And mean and hurtful.

And Then David Muir Rudely Suggested That 60 Judges Laughed Trump’s Election Cases Out Of Court, Failing To Understand That They Laughed Them Out Of Court BEFORE THEY READ THEM, DAVID, BECAUSE THEY SAID TRUMP DIDN’T EVEN HAVE STANDING TO BRING THEM, DAVID

DAVID MUIR: I did watch all of these pieces of video. I didn't detect the sarcasm, lost by a whisker, we didn't quite make it, and we should just point out as clarification, and you know this, you and your allies, 60 cases in front of many judges. Many of them — FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No judge looked at it. DAVID MUIR: And said there was no widespread fraud. FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: They said we didn't have standing. That's the other thing. They said we didn't have standing. A technicality. Can you imagine a system where a person in an election doesn't have standing, the President of the United States doesn't have standing? That's how we lost.

CAN YOU IMAGINE, DAVID? TRY TO IMAGINE, DAVID, NOT EVEN BEING ALLOWED TO SUE EVEN THOUGH YOU REALLY, REALLY WANT TO, DAVID.

When David Muir Rudely Put Trump On The Spot And Asked Him If He Wants Ukraine To Win The War, Which Forced Him To Choose Between What Americans Want To Hear And What His Boss In Russia Wants To Hear, And He Got All Confused, Shucks!

DAVID MUIR: And I want to turn to the war in Ukraine. We're now two and a half years into this conflict. Mr. President, it has been the position of the Biden administration that we must defend Ukraine from Russia, from Vladimir Putin, to defend their sovereignty, their democracy, that it's in America's best interest to do so, arguing that if Putin wins he may be emboldened to move even further into other countries. You have said you would solve this war in 24 hours. You said so just before the break tonight. How exactly would you do that? And I want to ask you a very simple question tonight. Do you want Ukraine to win this war?

And he asked it again, after Trump gave a long rambling answer that somehow ended with the words, “They threw him out of a campaign like a dog.”

DAVID MUIR: Your time is up. Just to clarify the question, do you believe it's in the US’s best interests for Ukraine to win this war? Yes or no?

Next they’ll be trying to nail Trump down on whether he will sign a national abortion ban, oh wait, they did that too and he wouldn’t answer.

Very unlegal, very uncool, moderators!

When Linsey Davis Very Rudely Suggested That On Trump’s Third Time Running For President, When He’s Been Promising To Repeal And Replace Obamacare For A Full Decade, He Should Somehow Have A Plan To Do That, FUCK YOU, LINSEY

LINSEY DAVIS: This is now your third time running for president. You have long vowed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. You have failed to accomplish that. You now say you're going to keep Obamacare. Quote, unless we can do something much better. Last month you said, quote, we're working on it. So tonight, nine years after you first started running, do you have a plan and can you tell us what it is?

That was a hurtful question and it put Trump on the spot and he was already feeling very weak and bruised and needed a mini-bottle of ketchup to throw.

So he babbled out some words, and then she disrespectfully said he hadn’t answered the question, which led to one of the most embarrassing moments of the night for him:

LINSEY DAVIS: So just a yes or no, you still do not have a plan? FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I have concepts of a plan.

Trump should sue Linsey Davis and David Muir for hurt feelings but the courts would probably would say he doesn’t have “standing” and they’d laugh right at him like Kamala Harris and America did last night.

Hopefully if there’s another debate, it’ll be on Newsmax or OAN or in Steve Bannon’s prison cell, where the real journalism happens.

[transcript / video via Justin Baragona / Noah Garfinkel]

