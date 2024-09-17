Stand back, y’all, Jill Stein is explaining how to be a world leader.

You can’t tell it from the latest polls, but Putin dinner guest Jill Stein is running for president again, and she’s out there doing interviews like LOOK ME AT ME I’M JILL STEIN and everybody’s like “I didn’t ask your name?” and then she accuses Kamala Harris of being an oligarch or something, we dunno, it’s a whole thing.

There was this amazing interview on The Breakfast Club with Angela Rye, who explained all the times Jill Stein has lost, no matter what she’s ever run for — president, governor of Massachusetts, state rep in Massachusetts, secretary of the commonwealth, all of it. Rye asked, “I want to know what the pathway to victory is for you in 2024?”

That was a RIGGED AND STOLLEN question.

STEIN: This is the framing of the empire, the oligarchy, white supremacy, and colonialism that want you to feel that resistance is futile. This is about voter blaming and voter …

Angela Rye on The Breakfast Club was not particularly cool with being accused of doing the framing of the empire, the oligarchy, white supremacy, or colonialism.

RYE: No. What you’re not going to say is that I’m ever parroting anything at the hands of white supremacy. This is something very different. This is me asking you again. It’s a binary choice in an election. STEIN: These are the same talking points that the DNC uses.

Fuckin’ DNC with their “You have to get votes” talking points.

RYE: This is not DNC talking points. This is my research, and sadly for you, the research says you have never won an election.

Damn.

A moment later, Jill Stein was being a piece of shit about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being a bought-and-paid-for puppet or something, and Angela Rye said:

RYE: It is amazing to hear you talk about women of color as parroting talking points instead of us looking at basic math. The one thing AOC has done that you haven’t, is win some elections.

Damn.

So that’s how that went.

And now there’s this new interview with Mehdi Hasan, who’s now out on his own after being unceremoniously canceled at MSNBC.

In these clips, Hasan had such simple questions for Stein, which she refused to answer.

Regardless of how one feels about Israel’s war in Gaza — literally everybody seems to hate Benjamin Netanyahu at this point, we’ll say that much! But this blog post isn’t about that — Hasan wanted to press Stein on her statement that a vote for Kamala Harris is an “affirmation of genocide.” He asked her to “Lay out for me the steps whereby I go into a voting booth, vote Green, and the genocide stops. I don’t see that happening.” Jill Stein did not lay out those steps. Aw fuck! Didn’t mean to spoiler you there.

You can watch that and more in this preview right here.

This clip is even more damning, though, because it’s just … well, we did lead off by calling her a Putin dinner guest, didn’t we?

"Vladimir Putin is a war criminal in your view? And Bashar Assad is a war criminal?" asked Hasan. Jill Stein replied, "Uhhhhhhh, yes. In so many words." Hasan asked, "What does that mean, 'in so many words'?"

And that began two solid minutes of … HEEEEENGGGGGHHHHH?

Stein explained that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was bad. “And he’s a war criminal who should be on trial?” asked Hasan. “Well! By implication! Blah blah blah!” replied Stein.

“Why is Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal and not Vladimir Putin?” asked Hasan.

“If you want to be an effective world leader,” said Jill Stein, like that is anywhere on God’s vision board for her, “you don’t start by name-calling and hurling epithets.”

“So how will President Stein negotiate with Israel if you’ve called Netanyahu a war criminal?” asked Hasan.

“Well because he very clearly is a war criminal!” said Jill Stein.

“So Putin clearly isn’t a war criminal?” confirmed Hasan.

“Well, we don’t have a decision, put it this way, by the International Criminal Court,” said Stein.

Yes, we fucking do, explained Mehdi Hasan. Actually there is an arrest warrant for Putin, but not one yet for Netanyahu, explained Mehdi Hasan.

Y’all, it just went on like that. Remember during the debate, when Donald Trump wouldn’t say out loud whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war against Russia? Just thought of that for some reason.

Hasan explained that he believes both men are war criminals, so why won’t Maria Butina’s mom over here just concede the point? Jesus Christ. (Jill Stein is not Maria Butina’s mom.)

At that point, Stein switched tactics and tried yelling at Mehdi Hasan that America is sponsoring Israel’s war. That made Mehdi Hasan laugh, because while he agreed, it had zilch nada fucking NYET to do with his question.

One more time!

HASAN: Is Vladimir Putin a war criminal or not? STEIN: In so many words, yes he is.

Stein concluded that if you are a world leader — again LOL — you “don’t begin your conversation by calling someone a war criminal.” Then why does she call Biden and Netanyahu war criminals? Because words words words.

Stay tuned for Wonkette’s exclusive interview with Jill Stein on what to do if you want to be an effective understudy for Taylor Swift, or what do you say if Simone Biles asks you for advice on somersaults.

There’s a full hourlong interview behind Hasan’s paywall if you have time in your life for a full hour of Jill Stein, but if you don’t we guess you’ll just have to wait to watch her State of the Union addresses for free.

OPEN THREAD!

[videos via Christopher Webb / Mehdi Hasan]

