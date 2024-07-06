A panda bear (maybe? I think?), and in honor of our upcoming trip to Milwaukee, disguised as a Cheesehead! I forget which Wonkers’ house this was in, but you have a lovely home!

Robyn was off yesterday, which is when she would have written your Saturday morning gift post. Opera? Skincare? Some hilarious weirdo? Mama’s got NOTHING. Today’s national holidays are like “National Fried Chicken Day,” “National British Pea Day,” and George W. Bush’s birthday.

Jesus.

No!

So we’ll just remind our Milwaukee friends we will be in your fine city for the first time EVER! I’m so excited! And we’ll be hosting you for beers and snacks SUNDAY, JULY 14, 5-9 p.m. on the lawn at the South Shore Terrace. Please do come see us! I’ll have Robyn, Dok, Evan, Dominic, and Shy, and maybe Sara will make the trip from Chicago too, I had best ask her. What a treat it will be!

NB: All Wonkette events, like all Wonkette posts, are always free — and in fact, we’re buying! Can you slyly stick cash in my pocket, if you want to? That too!

Send this post to someone awesome! Share

The Wonkenkinder will not be attending, but you can bring yours, if they are hilarious!

A short story of a previous Wonkette Meetup and Drinky Thing, disregard all the dates for future drinky things, they are seven years out of date.

This has been a post-like object around which for you to comment.

Wear your Wonkette colors!