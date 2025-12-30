Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trux Mint In Box's avatar
Trux Mint In Box
3h

I just assumed his origin story is he never got over being 5’2” with a 1 1/2 inch penis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Rocket Cat's avatar
Rocket Cat
3h

I am happy to hear that Bovino is not the Great Santini to some undeserving spawn. He probably just can’t find another human that accepts his nazism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
470 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture