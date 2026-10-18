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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
4h

I hope Ziggy won't mind me briefly hijacking the comments, but I wanted to remind you filthy fuckaducks that Wonkette Book Club is back, baby!

We’ll read Bill McKibben’s "Here Comes the Sun," on how solar energy (and wind ‘n’ storage) can stop climate change & remake the world’s economies with justice for all ... IF we do it right.

More here!

https://www.wonkette.com/p/sun-sun-sun-here-it-comes-some-solar

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Duck rescue attempt update from yesterday.

The duck rescue was a bust. The Quack Pack showed up and we were trying to rescue the two Indian Runner ducks, the one with an injured leg and its mate. But a family had been feeding them lettuce and the ducks weren’t hungry. We couldn’t coax them close enough to be netted.

I was out there for two hours trying to make this happen. But it frustratingly couldn't be done, and the Quack Pack is a 2 hour drive away, a second rescue attempt will only happen if the injured duck doesn't improve.

The woman from the Quack Pack said she believes that since I had removed the fishing line that the duck would heal.

After speaking with the president of the park association I was informed they had recently installed aerators in the pond that will keep the pond from freezing.

The ducks would be in danger if the pond was allowed to freeze over, since that should not happen the domesticated ducks should survive through the winter.

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