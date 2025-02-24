Photo by CDC on Unsplash

Earlier this month, the CDC announced that this flu season is “a high severity season overall and for all age groups (children, adults, older adults) and is the first high severity season since 2017-2018” — not to mention the worst in 28 years.

The agency also announced that, so far, it has infected over 24 million and killed over 19,000 people, a number of whom were children.

Unfortunately, according to two sources who spoke to STAT News, the Health and Human Services division has ordered them to stop their successful “Wild to Mild” advertising campaign aimed at convincing people to get their flu shots, in hopes of preventing infection or, at least, making an infection far less severe and dangerous than it might be otherwise. Why? Because the lunatic in charge of the HHS has a real freaky kink about people dying from preventable illnesses, we guess.

Instead, RFK Jr. wants an advertising campaign promoting the idea of “informed consent” with regard to vaccines. In hopes of talking people out of getting them? Maybe, maybe not, do your own research!

Of course, the flu shot doesn’t actually cause any side-effects that are not also caused by the flu (only more severely when it’s the actual flu). So what are they going to put on that poster? A bunch of nonsense made up by internet randos? Are they going to warn people that Bill Gates put super duper minuscule microchips in them in order to track their every move? Note that it could be the Mark of the Beast?

The thing is, people are already told what the side effects of the shot are when they get it. Advertisements are required to include a list of them as well, as is the case with every other medication sold in the United States.

Officials at HHS claim the CDC is lying about this demand because they want Trump and RFK Jr. to be sad. This seems fairly unlikely!

Via Stat News:

In an emailed response, an official […] denied that the CDC had been told to take down its flu vaccination campaign website — which was not the question asked. “No, the CDC was not told to take down the flu vaccination campaign webpage,” said an HHS spokesperson. “Unfortunately, officials inside the CDC who are averse to Secretary Kennedy and President Trump’s agenda seem to be intentionally falsifying and misrepresenting guidance they receive.”

So what was the guidance then?

Because, really, if you’re going to claim that people are “intentionally falsifying and misrepresenting guidance they receive,” it only seems right to explain what that guidance was, no? I’m sure we’d all like to know.

Getting a flu shot is no joke, particularly for people who have underlying conditions that could make an infection dangerous — or who live with others who do. Not only do they protect the vaccine receiver, they protect us all by reducing the spread.

The flu, regardless of what very stupid people say, cannot be cured by Ivermectin, colloidal silver, a magical miracle bleach beverage, fairy dust, rhinoceros horn, crystals, faith healing, homeopathy or anything similarly ridiculous.

People are going to get sick and they are going to die because of what RFK Jr. is doing with HHS, but I guess, on the bright side, Bill Gates won’t be able to tell when they become hospitalized.

