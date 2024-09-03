Here’s a headline in the national political news.

House and Senate Republicans are starting to panic about a huge money gap with Democrats

That’s from the Politico. It says Republicans have a big money hole and they are trying to get it plugged. It says Republicans had a money problem even before Kamala Harris became the boss of this presidential race. It says they’re panicking. It quotes the ED (executive director not erectile dysfunction) of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) saying they’re going to lose “winnable seats” — and not win the majority — in November if they don’t get some money.

It says Democrats have so much money, and enthusiasm, and polls. Democrats are outspending Republicans on ads just everywhere. (Ruben Gallego has a $57 million ad advantage against Kari Lake in Arizona, for example. A notable exception is in Maryland, where Republican Larry Hogan is outspending Democrat Angela Alsobrooks, COUGH COUGH, IF MARYLAND FUCKS THIS UP, WE SWEAR TO GOD.)

In general, though, sucks to be a Republican, but maybe if they hadn’t been groomed by their disgusting Republican ancestors, they wouldn’t have chosen this path in life.

Here is another headline from the national political news.

Harris to transfer nearly $25 million to help down-ballot Democratic candidates

That’s from the Washington Post. It’s because Kamala Harris has all these unbelievable hundreds of millions of dollars just lying around, $540 million raised in six weeks. And they understand that to have the effective presidency she needs to have, she needs a Democratic Congress. (MARYLAND? WE WILL PULL OVER THIS CAR.)

Politico Playbook had a thing this morning, kind of a bird’s-eye view of the race. Their bullet points about the polling aggregators, verbatim:

RCP: Harris +1.8 points

538: Harris +3.2 points

Nate Silver: Harris +3.5 points

The Economist: Harris +3.5 points

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll has Harris up 52-46 among likely voters, 50-46 among registered. Plus there was that Gallup voter enthusiasm poll at the end of last week that showed Democrats have all the enthusiasm.

And of course ever since Dobbs, Democrats have been overperforming polls and expectations, sometimes wildly.

These are just some facts for your Tuesday after Labor Day, which is for all practical purposes the beginning of the homestretch of the real presidential campaign.

Much rather be where we are than where they are right now, and we mean that for literally every facet of life, but especially politically.

That’s all.

OPEN THREAD.

