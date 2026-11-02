Wonkette

Wonkette

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
1h

Yeah, I've been there . . .

𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝

@sundaedivine.lol

Canadians are watching our elections the way you watch your drunk neighbor attempt to launch fireworks from his garage.

3:18 PM · Nov 1, 2026

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Mr Beeep's avatar
Mr Beeep
2h

WHAT DOES NEARLY PERISHED MITCH MCCONNELL SAY ABOUT ALL THE DAN SULLIVANS???

More at 11

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