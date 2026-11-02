Listen to Marc Maron! He knows WTF he’s talking about.

This week, the Sunday shows — the finals ones before the midterms — got overshadowed really fast by the news that came directly afterward. Let’s see how Haley Stevens made a decent congressman look like a liar and an ass!

The Ratf*cking Nightmare

We begin with Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland on NBC’s Meet The Press.

Unfortunately for Raskin, as it turned out, host Kristen Welker asked him about the Senate race in Michigan.

Specifically, Raskin commented on what he believed was the rock-solid support of Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed from his Democratic primary opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens.

RASKIN: I spoke last night to Haley Stevens, and I spoke to Abdul as well, and my wonderful friend Haley Stevens wants me to represent to you and everybody else I talk to that she is voting straight down the line on the Democratic ticket, and she’s going to be celebrating with Democrats across the country when we win on Tuesday night.

Then Rep. Raskin’s congressional colleague decided to make him a fool retroactively, mere hours later.

In Jamie Raskin’s defense, it seems Haley Stevens also lied to political writer Charlotte Clymer too. (And apparently with visual aids!)

From Clymer’s Substack post:

I spoke with Haley Stevens yesterday. […] She assured me that she’s supporting Dr. El-Sayed, sent me a video of a recent speech she gave blasting Mike Rogers and said this: “Still stands. I promise.” She also said she’s been sending that video to other folks to make it clear where she stands on this race. Again: that was yesterday. Less than 24 hours ago. […] Instead, she has made the inexplicable decision to endorse Mike Rogers, a man who views LGBTQ Americans as second-class citizens unworthy of full equality.

Welker also asked Raskin about the whole Double-Dan Sullivan situation in Alaska, and he gave his take:

WELKER: Peltola’s campaign denies involvement. Peltola herself denies involvement. But even if such a tactic is legal, congressman, do you think it crosses an ethical line? RASKIN: I’m sure I would never do it. It’s stupid politics. Nobody would do that, and Mary Peltola has said she had nothing to do with it.

Kristen Welker asking a Democratic lawmaker about the “crossing of ethical lines” as a legal political tactic during the Trump Administration really highlights the double standard the news media places on both parties. It’s fine when Donald Trump and Roger Stone do it, obviously.

All due respect to Rep. Raskin, the Democratic Party fighting back with force instead of “Queensbury Rules” is what the base and supporters have been asking for. It’s not lost on people when the Democratic Party says it's an existential crisis and proceeds to actually fight as if it were one.

The Dan Sullivan Multiverse Of Madness

Speaking of Alaska, Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan appeared on CNN’s State Of The Union with Jake Tapper.

The incumbent and OG Dan Sullivan spent the opening minutes of the interview whining about the situation while using phrases like “rigged and corrupt,” with zero self-awareness that he shares a party with and has helped Donald Trump.

This complaining is completely idiotic considering that, as Wonkette explained the other day, Alaska’s ranked choice voting system renders all of this moot, even if a few voters do pick the wrong Dan Sullivan. If they were really confused (it spells out on the ballot which one is the Republican senator Dan Sullivan) they can just rank them both!

Tapper asked Earth-1 Dan Sullivan about the legality of the whole situation, and he kept insisting a crime was committed. But when Tapper pushed back with facts, Earth-1 Dan Sullivan suddenly lost confidence.

TAPPER: You and I are old enough to know this is not the first time that people have tried to do something like this. The New York Times reporter himself who broke the story, who, by the way, we had on my show that day, because it is a big story, he said, we did not find any clear evidence of illegal behavior. […] And that's really the important part right now.



SULLIVAN: Yes.



TAPPER: Was a crime committed?



SULLIVAN: Well, look, I'll let the lawyers figure that out.

Much like Raskin before, the fates decided to also make look Sullivan retroactively wrong. Hours later, a federal judge threw out the Trump DOJ’s lawsuit attempting to block the certification of Alaska Senate results if Earth-1 Dan Sullivan loses.

This ruling made Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky’s appearance on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo Larry Kudlow go from supervillain threatening to impotently pathetic.

That a House member is talking about who won’t be seated in the Senate, from a party not likely to have the speakership and control of who seats members in their chamber, is as laughably sad as Comer’s new brunette hair dye job.

Tim Scott

We conclude with Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott on NBC’s Meet The Press, making a final pitch to voters unsure of who they’ll vote for Tuesday. Unfortunately for Republicans on the ballot, he also seemed to be trying to undo every attempt by Republicans in tight races to distance themselves from Donald Trump’s horrible unpopularity.

SCOTT: There’s no doubt that President Trump has said himself that the midterm election is about him.

We couldn’t agree more, Scott!

Voters should remember that as they cast their ballots.

Have a week and VOTE!

Share

Follow Michael Mora on Threads, occasionally on Bluesky (and if you are still on Twitter, I’m also HERE).

You can subscribe to Michael Mora’s Substack, The Diasporican Writer, for additional thoughts and topics!