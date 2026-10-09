On Thursday, JD Vance slapped on his favorite Dollar Store Jeffree Star eyeliner (IYKYK) and stood up in front of what we can only assume was a very small group of reporters and right-wing influencers in order to talk about the administration’s plan to crack down on “fraud.” Kind of ironic given, well, practically anything this administration has done.

The “fraud” he is actually concerned about is H-1B and J-1 “visa fraud,” which he is trying to paint as the administration just really standing up for American workers.

After he and several others, including noted white nationalist and Dr. Evil cosplayer Stephen Miller, gave their respective speeches, one of the reporters asked him to provide his definition of socialism, just like Theo Von asked Zohran Mamdani to do recently.

“How do you define socialism personally, and why do you think socialist candidates are popping up everywhere across the country?” asked the reporter.

“Oh man, I, you know, I guess it's honestly it's a hard term to to define these days because very often socialism, you know, classically you would think socialism is about prioritizing workers. And yet in reality, I guarantee that most of the self-described socialists running across the United States of America are going to howl about this announcement today, which is prioritizing American workers over foreign workers. So, I don't know what the term means anymore,” Vance responded.

Yes. They are. Hell, a lot of people who prioritize workers in general are going to “howl.” Why? Is it because they actually don’t care about workers? No, it’s because someone replaced Vance’s dog whistle with a fog horn and we can all tell that this is not about “protecting American workers” but about “appeasing racists.” Vance, not actually being quite as stupid as he pretends to be, is entirely aware of that. He knows what game he’s playing on both ends of this.

You see, there’s a lot of opposition to Vance from the Right at the moment, not just because he’s a charisma black hole but specifically because his wife is Indian and his children are biracial. They don’t like that. They really, really, really don’t like that. Vance knows this and is doing this shit to appease these folks, to assure them that he is on their side.

If you think I am perhaps projecting an intention that isn’t there, the co-chair of his special fraud task force Andrew Ferguson spoke at the presser as well, and he was pretty explicit about it. After claiming that unless we purge the nation of immigrants “our roads will be unsafe” and “crime will continue to rise,” he praised the work done by EEOC chair Andrea Lucas “protecting white American men from discrimination.”

“I think in reality, what it actually means in the American context is that you want to replace American workers with foreign workers and you want boys to play in girls’ sports. That's what unites the socialists that I see running across the United States of America today,” Vance, a person who knows what words mean, explained.

You gotta love how whenever these freaks have no case they start being shitty about trans kids.

Absolutely no one is saying that we should replace American workers with foreign workers. What we are saying is that we know this is not about protecting workers, because if it were, Vance and the Republican Party would not be so fiercely against literally every other thing that helps workers. The H-1B program is rife with serious issues and fraud, but the immigrants are not the ones perpetrating it — the corporations hiring them are.

“You know, it's it's funny, “ he continued. “Back in 2016, one of the most interesting things that happened is when Bernie Sanders, then of course the leading socialist in the United States of America, was asked about open borders. He gave an answer that sounded similar to Stephen Miller's where he said, ‘Of course we're not going to have open borders because that's going to displace American workers.’”

They do know that the whole “open borders” thing is a figment of their imagination, right? There were not open borders during the Biden administration. They made that up, I guess because if they actually had to address the things that all these scary socialists are actually proposing, they’d sound like assholes.

That being said, we do in fact need immigrant workers here, because we have labor shortages in many areas of the economy that are only going to get worse as Boomers age out of the workforce. For instance, we have about 330,000 to 400,000 unfilled manufacturing jobs and are projected to have a shortage of 1.9 to 2 million by 2033. Our current physician shortage is expected to increase to 124,000 by 2034. The construction industry has about 349,000 jobs to fill this year alone.

The Trump administration’s war on immigrants has already led not only to significant labor shortages, but to other businesses suffering or even closing because they don’t have enough customers anymore.

“It is ironic,” Vance said, at least using that word correctly, “that so many of the self-described socialists running across this country, they love the idea of replacing American workers with foreign workers, which suggests to me it's really not about the working class. It's about their hatred of native-born citizens.”

Yes. That’s the ticket. We all hate native-born citizens. He’s got us there.

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If Vance and his “task force” actually cared about people getting laid off in favor of people who are willing to work for less money (or just laid off for bad reasons in general), they wouldn’t be focused on immigrants or “protecting white men” from the discrimination they pretend to face, they’d be focused on things like getting rid of at-will employment, raising the minimum wage, getting rid of “Right to Work” in the states that have it, and encouraging unionization and other things that protect all workers, whether they are immigrants or “native-born.”

They’d be instituting labor regulations on hospitals so that nurses and other health workers don’t get so burnt out that they quit.

Instead, they are far too busy cutting over 60 workplace safety and wage regulations, making it easier for employers to pay workers less, gutting OSHA, trying to replace immigrant labor with child labor and, the most important cause of all, affirmative action for white men.

This administration cannot end soon enough.