Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
3h

There are more gang rapists at that Cornell fraternity than there are Trans athletes competing at collegiate level in the entire USA.

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Whatwhomever's avatar
Whatwhomever
3h

This statement was so painfully stupid that might wife refused to believe it was true when I read it to her yesterday. And she knows how dumb these people can be.

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