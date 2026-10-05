Wonkette

Wonkette

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Inforia's avatar
Inforia
4hEdited

It is the ‘Hyatt’ of irresponsibility to suggest Mamdani will impose ‘Sheraton’ law on New York and America, and contribute to the decline of ‘Westin’ civilization. But we can take ‘Comfort Inn’ knowing there is no ‘Marriott’ to these ‘spacious’ allegations.

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
4h

I just got the notification that my ballot has been mailed to me.

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