Scumsucking poopyhead JD Vance opened up his copy of the Washington Post a few days ago and saw a long, long opinion piece from noted hippie Robert Kagan warning that the United States is on an arc towards a possible, but not inevitable, dictatorship under the mango-colored taint of Donald Trump.

Vance, being an irredeemable toady who has spent the last two years parting his soft, pillowy lips and fully enveloping Donald Trump’s balls in their warm embrace as part of his desperate quest for a pat on the head or possibly a minor Cabinet post, responded the only way one can respond to a story in a newspaper that lives, like all of us, under the overarching and occasionally frustrating First Amendment right to free speech: He demanded that the Attorney General and the Secretary of State explain to him, personally, why Robert Kagan should not be locked up in the Supermax prison in Colorado for treason.

What an incredible evolution of his thoughts by JD Vance: “How dare Kagan write that Donald Trump’s presidency might be an oppressive dictatorship that uses the vast powers of the federal government to persecute and punish his enemies! I demand that the federal government use its vast powers to persecute and punish Kagan for writing such a calumny!”

Vance was apparently absent the day they taught law at Yale Law School. Probably he was too busy standing in front of a mirror practicing looking like just a wide-eyed Appalachian naif wandering through the alien Ivy League world. Can’t wait for his next bullshit memoir, Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer Goes to New Haven.

Anyway, let us read this horseshit together and laugh, for comedy:

Robert Kagan—an editor at large at The Washington Post—proceeded to the conclusion that a second Trump presidency would justify secession, treason, and (likely) political violence:

[Vance blockquoting Kagan] Resistance [to President Trump and the United States government] could come from the governors of predominantly Democratic states such as California and New York through a form of nullification. States with Democratic governors and statehouses could refuse to recognize the authority of a tyrannical federal government. That is always an option in our federal system.

Vance interprets this Kagan passage as the writer saying, in his paraphrase, that the “prospect of a second Donald Trump presidency is terrible enough to justify open rebellion against the United States, along with the political violence that would inevitably follow.”

This is not what Kagan is saying at all. Read in its entirety, Kagan is clearly throwing out scenarios. He is not saying that ignoring the federal government is a legal option, just that it is one that states have tried and have the means of trying again. Interpreting it any other way requires one to ignore that the sentence after the end of that quote reads “Should Biden win, some Republican states might engage in nullification.” Vance is just hoping no one reads that part.

Guess Vance’s honeymoon with the Post is over.

What else you got, you vagina-with-eyes-looking jackass:

As you know, prosecutors in the Department of Justice have embraced several stunningly broad interpretations of federal law in their bid to ensnare President Trump in criminal wrongdoing […] By that standard, I would like to know whether a supporter of President Trump might be “intimidate[d]” into foregoing the right to vote after learning that Robert Kagan has encouraged large blue states to rebel against the United States if Trump is elected. If so, I wonder further whether the editors of The Washington Post, having put Kagan’s call to arms in print, might have conspired to suppress the vote.

As trolling, this barely rises to the level of competent in a world in which Donald Trump and his supporters are being very explicit about their intentions to use the federal government to chase down all his opponents — in which he includes “military chiefs who refused to use the army to help him seize power” — in the event that the giant sweet potato wins the 2024 election.

Additionally, it is my understanding Robert Kagan’s wife, Victoria Nuland, is a senior administration official charged with reviewing our nation’s most sensitive national security information and intelligence programs. I am curious to know whether, in the view of the State Department, Victoria Nuland’s close relationship with her husband might compromise her judgment about the best interests of the United States.

JD Vance would have been one of those schmucks standing outside Sing Sing in 1953 cheering as the authorities strapped Ethel Rosenberg into the electric chair.

What’s most transparent about this pathetic effort to sound like the chair of the House Select Committee on Un-American Activities is that it took Vance a week to get around to it. Kagan’s essay was published on November 30. On December 4, Vance tweeted that “everyone needs to take a chill pill” about Trump and his dictatorial ambitions.

Then on December 6, after he had two full days to think about how he’s a giant, soulless suck-up with a pile of wet cardboard and rat poison where his brain should be, Vance comes back with this “I HAVE IN MY HAND A LIST OF COMMUNISTS AT THE WASHINGTON POST AND THE STATE DEPARTMENT” garbage.

Is it fomenting revolution if we tell JD Vance to get fucked? No? Good. Get fucked, JD Vance.

