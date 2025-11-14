The year was 1998. Armageddon did boffo box office as one of the greatest comedies in recent memory. A roided-up Mark McGwire broke Roger Maris’s single-season home run record. Frank Sinatra croaked.

And Ken Starr chased Bill Clinton’s penis all around Washington, finally cornering it in the Oval Office and whacking it to death with a copy of The Starr Report.

Who can forget how we all spent the year being lectured about morality and character and honor and despoiling of the sacred White House and violating the public trust and all the rest of it. Sexual intercourse, howled the guardians of America’s virtue. Infidelity, they cried. The nation may never recover from this despoliation!

Starr, the supercilious bastard, delivered that year to the Congress his report on the affair and the cover-up and all the ways in which Bill Clinton should be impeached. We had long debates about public versus private conduct and the power imbalance between a president and a White House intern. Lives were dragged into the spotlight, destroyed, and later slowly and painstakingly rebuilt over decades.

Ten years after that whole mess, Starr was hired to help get Jeffrey Epstein out of trouble. At the time, the financier had been arrested for sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls. He was up on state charges, but the federal government stepped in after Palm Beach’s police chief was unhappy with the way the state attorney was handling the case.

Starr’s job was to argue that the federal government was overstepping its bounds by interfering with a local case. He and Epstein’s team then worked out a very lenient deal whereby Epstein avoided federal charges by pleading guilty to a couple of state crimes. He got a year in the Palm Beach County Jail under a work-release program, which meant he mostly just slept there at night.

Epstein was so grateful that he and Starr apparently remained friends for years, right up to Epstein’s death in 2019. The two would trade emails, exchange holiday greetings, and visit each other. Epstein at one point also asked Starr for legal advice for a college professor friend who was accused of groping someone.

And so it is we find ourselves wondering: Would Ken Starr have cared as much in 1998 if Monica Lewinsky had been 14 instead of in her early 20s when Bill Clinton was doing unmentionables at her?

Well, probably. It wasn’t so much the sleaziness of the affair for Starr as it was the political affiliation. Epstein’s money probably didn’t hurt, either.

This week the House Oversight Committee in its brilliance released 20,000 pages of Epstein’s emails from the years immediately before his arrest and suicide. And in that tranche of emails (which would be a lot shorter if someone stripped out a lot of the header information so we didn’t have to wade through it, good God), you can find the obsequious notes that Epstein and Starr exchanged. Emails in which they discussed plans to get together. Emails in which Epstein invited Starr and his wife to visit him in Florida and on his rancid sex island. Emails in which the two men planned to get together for lunch in New York. All of it in the tone of a couple of old college buddies catching up after a long separation.

“Hugs”? “Yuletide hugs”? God, that is so gross. Remember, at this point Starr knew what Epstein was. He had not argued in 2008 that Epstein was innocent of the accusations against him, just that the federal government should not have been involved in prosecuting a local matter. And yet here he is, all but begging Epstein to hang out with him and his wife.

“Love ya,” you child-raping stud muffin! I will be thrilled to get my family together with you!

There are also emails where Epstein solicits legal advice from Starr for a friend and professor at the University of Arizona who was the subject of a Title IX investigation for “inappropriately” touching someone at an event in Australia. Starr’s advice: Be nice, this sounds like an internal discipline matter, not a full-on Title IX investigation.

And Starr would know, because this was after he was forced out of the presidency of Baylor University for — dum dum dum — helping to cover up a series of sexual assaults by members of the school’s football team.

And in 2018, Starr and Epstein got onto an email chain with journalist Michael Wolff. The writer was working on a book on Donald Trump’s presidency and wanted some insight from Starr on what it might take to indict a president for crimes. Starr responded:

“Happy to do so. Feel free to give Michael my email address. Hugs, Ken.”

Boy, Starr offered Epstein a lot of hugs during the decade-plus they corresponded. Well, Starr wasn’t an underage girl, so we suppose he didn’t fear Epstein using the opportunity to grope him.

Starr died a few years after Epstein. We hope the two are getting to spend lots of time together someplace a great deal warmer than south Florida.

Ironically, Epstein in the emails claimed that, contrary to much speculation, Bill Clinton never went to his sexxx island to get himself all sexxxed up by some underage girl. Imagine if Ken Starr turns out to have been closer to Epstein than Bill Clinton was? Every head on the Right might explode. So that’s something to look forward to.

[Epstein emails database]

