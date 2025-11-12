Oh look, guys, gals, and nonbinary pals, we’ve got more Epstein Files. And Trump is in ‘em!

Also today, seven weeks after she won her election, Mike Johnson shall deign to swear in Rep. Adelita Grijalva, which means even more Epstein Files are surely a-coming. Finally the House members’ free seven-week vacation on the taxpayer dime is over and those bums are getting back to business! (Allegedly.)

This gift courtesy of the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on the eve of the occasion is three new emails via the estate of Epstein, typed by his own busy hands to Ghislaine Maxwell and the author Michael Wolff, the one who is suing Melania over her demands that her ties to Epstein never be mentioned.

On April 4, 2011 — long before Trump was running for anything — Epstein wrote to Ghislaine Maxwell:

I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump. [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned. Police chief. Etc. im 75 % there

That is interesting, considering that Michael Wolff has claimed to have seen photos of Trump, Epstein, and topless young girls together, and that Epstein enjoyed showing the photos off. And when Pam Bondi was questioned about said photos in the Senate, remember how she did not deny that she had seen such a thing?

Probably because she has seen such a thing. And it is odd if it was as Epstein said, that Trump was never mentioned. By Epstein’s indictment in 2006 the two had been inseparable BFFs for more than a decade, both were often in the company of young girls together, and one of Epstein’s victims had also complained about Trump and Epstein’s creepy behavior towards her as a then-16-year-old girl to the FBI in 1996 and 2006.

And Epstein had 14 different phone numbers for Trump in Epstein’s 2009-or-earlier address book. Even Epstein apparently thought it only made sense for investigators to at least ask his best friend a question or two. And yet that never happened, for whatever reason. Guess because as Alexander Acosta had claimed in his September closed-door testimony, he simply did not think that any of those between 30 and 80 underage victims were credible witnesses, so why even bother?

And in January 2019, Epstein emailed author Wolff to scoff at the notion Trump never knew about any underage girls:

[VICTIM] mara lago. [Redacted sentence]. Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member or ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop

This would seem to refer to child trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell poaching Trump’s employees from the ladies’ locker room of the Mar-a-Lago spa, as victim Virginia Giuffre had alleged happened to her. And when confronted about that in July, Trump confirmed that Epstein had done that, and to people plural, while also offering up a new reason as to why the two broke up.

“He stole people that worked for me. I said, ‘Don’t ever do that again.’ He did it again. And I threw him out of the place. Persona non grata. I threw him out, and that was it. I’m glad I did, to tell you the truth.”

When you tell the truth, you do not have to have a good memory.

And the third email was from Wolff, regarding potential questions in Trump’s upcoming CNN interview about Trump and Epstein’s personal ties: “I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you – either on air or in scrum afterwards.”

Epstein replied, “if we were able to craft an answer for him, what do we think it should be?”

Answered Wolff, “I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt.”

Hang, that is a very unfortunate word choice. And Epstein did keep his mouth shut about Trump, as it happened, but it did not save him. It does seem to have saved Ghislaine Maxwell, though, getting to stay alive and play with puppies in exchange for gushing to Todd Blanche about what a gentleman Donald Trump always was.

And hey, sounds like Wolff is suggesting un peu de blackmail there! Hmm, remember last month when Epstein’s former neighbor/Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick blurted out out of nowhere on a podcast that there was no way anybody who knew Epstein was unaware of what a creep he was, and also called him the greatest blackmailer ever?

Funny how when the FBI busts a drug dealer they pile all of the drugs and guns and cash on a table and take pictures of the bounty, but we’ve never seen even a full accounting of what-all was seized from Epstein. There’s evidence lists with lots of computers, hard drives, and photographs on them, but after almost a decade we’ve never learned what was actually in any of them. And in a way it doesn’t matter, people believed that Epstein had incriminating tapes and photographs, and still believe that those things might could still exist somewhere. That alone is enough for the guilty to be covering up as hard as they can!

Anyway Wolff concluded, “Of course, it is possible that, when asked, He’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.”

Trump surely wishes he had said that! His supporters do not actually care that he’s all over the Epstein Files. It was well known before 2015 that the two were close, and that Donald Trump was a gross creep.

Jeffrey Epstein could have issued a death blow to Trump’s candidacy, which by November 2015 was seriously on the ropes, what with that Access Hollywood pussy tape, and new accusations every day of Trump going around grabbing unsuspecting women by the pussy because he was a star, and therefore he could do it. But Epstein did not do that, much to Steve Bannon’s relief.

So what worse to know than what we already do? What’s in there that made the entire House of Representatives get shut down for seven weeks to protect this dead pedophile’s cabal? What did Dan Bongino see in those files the FBI was combing through on Trump that made him go insane and basically quit and disappear?

Drip, drip, drip!

