Hunter Biden has got some stuff to say.

Jeffrey Epstein, the dead pedophile and former best friend of Donald John Trump, did NOT introduce then-future First Lady Melanija Knavs to Donald John Trump, and she and her loyal husband are now threatening to sue HUNTER BIDEN for BEEEELLLLYON American dollars for saying that he did. OH BOY!!

Please, baby Jesus, we don’t ask for much, but these are the Epstein Files our gossip-hungry eyeballs would really like to see, the backstory of Melania’s New York modeling days where she worked reportedly without the legally required visa, and her time palling around with bachelor Trump, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell. The details probably make a Rick James party look like an Amway meeting. The turn of the century in Donald Trump’s life was all such a freaky scene even Luther Campbell from 2 Live Crew was like “I know I said nasty as they wanna be, but THAT shit crosses a line.”

PREVIOUSLY!

Maybe we could even finally find out how Melania ended up getting that genius Einstein visa for her extraordinary modeling ability. That episode has always been rather mysterious!

Loyal husband President Donald J. Trump is furious at the besmirching of his lady’s honor. He huffed to Brian Kilmeade on Fox News radio: “You know, I’ve done pretty well on these lawsuits lately. And I said, go forward. Jeffrey Epstein has nothing to do with Melania and I introducing. But they do that. They make up stories.”

Unfortunately for those of us gagging to see the receipts, though, Melania’s lawyer’s demand letter set a deadline that passed last week, and no lawsuit appears to have actually been filed anywhere yet.

If you do not comply with the above by August 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. EST, Mrs. Trump will be left with no alternative but to enforce her legal and equitable rights, all of which are expressly reserved and are not waived, including by filing legal action for over $1 Billion Dollars in damages. You are on notice.

OO, NOTICE.

These are the claims the letter says Hunter Biden made that they object to, which he made during the course of many hours spilling his guts to a YouTube host named Andrew Callaghan:

a. “Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep.” b. “Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, that's how Melania and the First Lady and the President met. Really? Epstein made the intro? Yeah, according to Michael Wolff.”

Hunter Biden is not worried, though.

Still, that is not quite what Epstein told Michael Wolff, though the confusion is understandable. Wolff claimed that Epstein said he knew Melania before Trump did, and that he was present at a party where Trump and Melania met, held at the Kit Kat Club in 1998 by Melania’s then-agent Paolo Zampolli, and that Trump and Melania fucked for the first time on Epstein’s plane (no paywall on that link, because it is in the Congressional Record!). And Wolff has said that the ties between Trump, Epstein, Maxwell, Melania, and Melania’s agent could be a “motherlode” of juicy information.

Wolff isn’t the only one who has claimed that Trump and Melon met through Zampolli, from a 2016 New Yorker profile:

[Melania] met Trump in 1998 at the Kit Kat Club in New York, at a party thrown by Paolo Zampolli, the owner of a modelling agency. Their courtship story is as chaste as its backdrop is louche: Donald saw Melania, Donald asked Melania for her number, but Donald had arrived with another woman — the Norwegian cosmetics heiress Celina Midelfart — so Melania refused. Donald persisted.

Zampolli himself has also long claimed to have introduced them, and Trump didn’t seem to object to that. Zampolli went from model agent to a job in real estate with the encouragement of Trump and magician/fellow accused creeper of the underaged David Copperfield, and now he’s Trump’s United States Special Representative for Global Partnerships, and a member of the board of the (Trump-)Kennedy Center.

And Hunter Biden may be mixing up his Trump/Epstein meet-cute stories, because Trump likely did meet Midelfart through Epstein; the two had previously dated. Midelfart was 25 and Trump was 52 at the time. Blarf.

And Midelfart also wasn’t the only date less than half his age that Epstein reportedly passed along to Trump. In 1994, according to the London Sunday Mirror, Ghislaine Maxwell helped deliver one of Epstein’s young ex-“girlfriends,” and allegedly his former rape victim, 21-year-old Anouska De Georgiou, to Trump:

[Trump] met London model Anouska De Georgiou at a party in Manhattan. Several American millionaires already had their eyes on Anouska. But she was there with Robert Maxwell’s daughter Ghislaine, who has introduced several of her attractive friends to the property developer. Trump flew Madam Maxwell and the model south to the sunshine state where all three enjoyed a happy weekend together. When they returned to New York, Anouska was installed in one of Donald’s many apartments there.

Quite a lot of sharing, so the confusion is understandable! And yes, “Madam Maxwell.” Do you think they were being coy?

PREVIOUSLY!

In her own book, Melania, she does claim she was at the Kit Kat Club, for fashion week, and that Trump was there with a blonde, but that Trump introduced himself, and that it was her friend’s boyfriend’s party, and not her agent Zampolli’s. And when the Daily Beast repeated Wolff’s claim that Zampolli was involved in introducing them, her lawyers sent an angry takedown letter, and The Daily Beast took the story down and apologized for any “confusion,” of the “framing,” while not being specific about which parts were wrong or confusing.

Melania also sued the Daily Mail in 2020 and got a settlement of millions, over their repeating claims made in a book that Zampolli was a pimp, and she was an escort. Indeed, there’s no evidence of that, and the Daily Mail is a total rag.

But guess who Trump and/or Melania has never sued yet, of all the BEEELLYONS in lawsuits that The Boy Named Sue-y McSuerson has ever sued? Michael Wolff! Trump has called Wolff a liar, a “third rate reporter” and plenty more other words, and even tried to CEASE AND DESIST to keep his book Fire and Fury from being published in 2018. But Trump did not succeed in stopping it from coming out, and has never sued Michael Wolff, and is not suing or threatening to sue him now, either. Yet, anyway. HUH.

And Hunter Biden’s got two words about apologizing to Melania Trump. They are fuck, and that.

The man is full out of fucks.

Can’t wait to see what happens next with this one!

