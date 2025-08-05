Trump and Epstein at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in 1999

Look over there, we’re going to put a nuclear reactor on the moon! Hey, maybe Barron Trump will marry Sydney Sweeney, and make a dynasty of white babies who will rule the land forever! The regime and Fox News are gaggingly desperate to talk about anything but the Epstein files that Trump’s name is all over, or show any kind of empathy for the child-sex-trafficking victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Over the past week Fox has rolled 28 times more Sydney Sweeney coverage than any of that stuff that Dear Leader has decreed SO BORING and something only stupids care about.

Loyalists don’t want to talk about Trump’s ever-changing stories of why he and Epstein broke up, or Todd Blanche pulverizing the law to give Trump’s friend and convicted pimp of underaged girls a spot at a “Club Fed” prison. Fox’s formerly rabid CHILD RAPE CABAL conspiracy theorists somehow have no curiosity at all about those missing minutes on the Epstein prison tape.

And oh, those grand jury transcripts that judges did not let the DOJ release, that Pamela Bondi and Todd Blanche distracted outraged MAGAs with like a feathered cat wand? They now admit in a court filing that everything but witnesses’ names was already public information:

“The enclosed, annotated transcripts show that much of the information provided during the course of the grand jury testimony—with the exception of the identities of certain victims and witnesses—was made publicly available at trial or has otherwise been publicly reported through the public statements of victims and witnesses.”

Nope, Fox does not want to talk about it! But over here at the Wonkette words factory, we can talk about Epstein all day. We have barely even touched yet on the part where Trump ran Trump Model Management, which may have directly inspired Epstein’s own investment in a modeling (or “modeling” company. Both smorgasbords for dirty old predators! Yes, correction, Trump’s agency came first, after he was a teen-model judge for John Casablancas. And according to financial and immigration records reviewed by Mother Jones, and a filing from a lawsuit, like everything else Trump has ever touched, TMM was a big fat scam, too, recruiting girls as young as 14 from overseas, many arriving without a chaperone, with promises that they might get lucrative modeling contracts.

And it was a requirement of the girls’ employment to go to parties where they danced while old men ogled them, and were told by Trump’s company, “You’ll meet rich guys who will help you.” At Trump’s parties at the Plaza Hotel, a male witness, a photographer, claimed:

Trump would “go from room to room [...] I was there to party myself. It was guys with younger girls, sex, a lot of sex, a lot of cocaine, top-shelf liquor” but no smoking. Trump didn’t approve of cigarettes. Those men at these parties often knew each other. “It’s a small community,” the photographer says. “They exchanged information, facilitated each other. Trump was in and out. He’d wander off with a couple girls. I saw him. He was getting laid like crazy. Trump was at the heart of it. He loved the attention and in private, he was a total fucking beast.”

Trump’s partying with naked underage girls (with no music playing!) even skeeved out Luther Campbell, AKA Uncle Luke of 2 Live Crew, self-proclaimed dog in heat and freak without warnin':

And about that “employment,” holy scam! According to a court filing in a lawsuit (which was tossed because the alleged victim, Alexia Palmer, filed in state court instead of complaining to the Department of Labor), models were recruited by Trump Model Management and brought to the United States using the H1-B Program. According to federal law, an employer must pay their employees the amount they put on the H1-B application, in this case $75,000 a year. And would you even believe, Trump, the guy who has spent his entire career bragging about stiffing contractors, stiffed the little girls too, deducting their “expenses” until they were left with nearly nothing: Palmer said the agency only found her 21 days of work, which after fees and expenses were deducted came to a grand total of $3,880, along with some modest cash advances.

Other models say that Trump Management never obtained any visas for them at all. And,

“Two of the former Trump models said Trump’s agency encouraged them to deceive customs officials about why they were visiting the United States and told them to lie on customs forms about where they intended to live. Anna said she received a specific instruction from a Trump agency representative: “If they ask you any questions, you’re just here for meetings.”

There’s a term for bringing workers overseas to work for pay that’s illegally low, it’s human trafficking. Lying on an application is visa fraud (ahem, Melania). Introducing underage girls to men for the purposes of the men having sex with raping them is child sex trafficking. And a crime is still a crime, even if nobody is charged for it, JUST SAYING.

And if Todd Blanche actually wanted to know more about who was on the Epstein client list, he could have simply talked to the victims, or reviewed camera footage from Epstein’s house (where did that go?). If he wanted to know who was paying Epstein, there’s years of bank records (how did Peter Thiel come to invest millions with him?). But instead, he made some kind of a deal with Ghislaine Maxwell, the felon convicted of sex trafficking who was charged with perjury, even though Maxwell’s word would be worthless in court. Maxwell’s offender status being re-classified so she could move to minimum-security Federal Prison Camp Bryan could only have come from the top. What did Maxwell give Blanche as a quid pro quo for such a cushy setup? Enquiring minds sure do want to know!

Victims and their families, who in some cases have spent decades battling Epstein, Maxwell, and the Epstein estate in court, are blasting the administration for the lack of transparency, and speaking out in pain and disgust, publicly and in letters.

Maxwell is now reportedly the pariah of her new digs, though, as the only sex offender in the place, and a snitch. The rest of the women are there for white-collar crimes, like Elizabeth Holmes and telemarketing scammer/Real Housewife Jen Shah. FPC Bryan has a dormitory-like setting, and it’s cushy: Inmates play with puppies and train service dogs, do arts and crafts, put on shows in their theater, have access to email, and trot around the sports field playing softball and soccer. Sounds nicer than most summer camps!

And security is lax, which worries Maxwell’s bunkmates, because the prison was reportedly bombarded with threats as soon as she moved in. Said one inmate, “many of us are worried about our own safety because she’s here.”

A conspiracy theorist might say this low-security situation is potentially a setup for Maxwell to “commit suicide” or get shanked while the cameras happen to be off, but who knows. The Supreme Court is set to hear Maxwell’s petition to get out of jail on September 29, Trump says he can pardon her (and P. Diddy, and George Santos, if he wants to!) and we’ll just have to see who wins his get-a-pardon gameshow.

In other Maxwell news, was she the source for a new stash of Epstein’s birthday letters and new photos of Epstein’s freaky-deaky lair that the New York Times just got its hands on? Well-wishers included Ehud Barak, and Woody Allen, who wrote that Epstein’s dinner parties reminded him of Dracula’s castle, “where Lugosi has three young female vampires who service the place.” Also media mogul Mortimer Zuckerman, who “suggested ingredients for a meal that would reflect the culture of the mansion: a simple salad and whatever else ‘would enhance Jeffrey’s sexual performance.’” BARF EMOJI. And hey, there’s some more people Todd Blanche could talk to to find that CLIENT LIST!

And oh, one more thing, video forensics experts still have questions about the edited video that Attorney General Pam Bondi released, with some, including Conor McCourt, a retired sergeant for the New York City Police Department and forensic video expert, claiming that it shows a person in an orange jumpsuit in the hall. Maybe?

Screenshot of DOJ video

What do you think?

We really could do this all day, as there’s more than a decade’s worth of materials tying Trump to Epstein and Maxwell, and more comes out all the time. Every day new creepy videos keep resurfacing, too.

But look, if you haven’t already picked up on the fact that the guy is a creeper and a grifter by now ... CAR CHASE! JFK! SQUIRREL! SYDNEY SWEENEY! OBUMMER IN A TAN SUIT! A WAFFLE THAT LOOKS LIKE JESUS!

TRUMP ON THE ROOOOOOOOF!!!!

[Independent / The Telegraph (UK) archive link / Guardian / Mother Jones]

MORE!

Share

Wonkette runs on love, but also cold hard cash. Please support our work.

Care to donate?