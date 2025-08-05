Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗦𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴-𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗣𝗲𝗱𝗼𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀

https://theonion.com/trump-still-polling-well-with-working-class-american-pedophiles/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
chascates's avatar
chascates
1h

'While apparently surveying the site for a new White House ballroom on Tuesday, Trump was seen wandering around the building's roof.

"It's just another way to spend my money for the country!" the president yelled to reporters observing from below. "Anything I do is financed by me or contributed. Just like my salary is contributed, but nobody ever mentions that!"

https://www.rawstory.com/trump-white-house-roof/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
456 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture