Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
3h

LOL that Jesse Watters screenshot.  His hand looks like it should have extra AI fingers

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

I know expecting consistency from this bunch is silly, but aren't these mansphere "bitches be..." 'splainers the same ones who complain about women being leaches and takers in relationships because they don't have jobs?

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