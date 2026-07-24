In an incredible act of cope this week, Jesse Watters went on a rant about a variety of humans that he’s referring to as “downwardly mobile women” — women with advanced degrees whom he imagines are so angry and bitter about the fact that they can’t get jobs with said advanced degrees in humanities and social sciences, which will make them so hideously unattractive that they’ll never be able to get a job or find love.

You know, because the manosphere guys are so pleasant and charming and definitely not having a loneliness crisis at all.

He said:

I wanna talk about these college educated downwardly mobile women, because it's mostly women. The people that I know that got these advanced degrees, their parents paid for it. I mean, these are well-off families that they can afford to get a graduate degree, and then they're networked out so they can get a nice job afterwards, or they get a PhD and they go into academia or government, they know what to expect. But if you're gonna take out a loan to get a degree in the humanities or the social sciences, what are you thinking? You're going to be 28 years old and you're gonna have no skills and no experience. And you’re not going to take an entry level offer because you think you have this big fancy degree, that you’re worth more, and you don’t want to take that entry level salary because you can’t afford to, because you’re in debt and you want to live in Manhattan, but you can’t, so you’re gonna have to move in with mom and dad, and that is going to kill your love life. And you're gonna look around and you're gonna see all your other younger friends doing better, because they've been in the workforce longer, and they've worked harder, so then you're gonna be resentful. And then you're going to get bitter, ‘cause you're single, and if you're a woman, men don't care if you have a PhD. That is not high on our list of attributes.

Well, then what is even the point of getting a PhD?

And if you're a woman and you're looking at a guy who can't provide resources, you're not really in the market, so you're gonna get angry, and then you're gonna get ugly, and you're gonna have a bad attitude. No one wants to hire anybody with a bad attitude, no one wants to date anybody with a bad attitude, but you can dig yourself out of the hole. You could take a job in a totally different field and work your tail off, or you could move somewhere else, or maybe, just maybe, you could get it together and find love, and then you could build a life together because it’s a lot easier to do that with someone else with another income.

Well! That was quite the journey, no? Truly, it is a fantasy on par with the Oscar speech I planned to give when I was in the fifth grade, in which I would get to do a big “fuck you” to everyone who bullied me in school. I’m almost surprised a slow clap wasn’t involved in any capacity.

Rants like this are not for the benefit of women who have advanced degrees, or even regular Bachelors degrees. They are for the benefit of the kind of sad, bitter men who watch Jesse Watters, as well as for the younger women they hope will absorb that message and forego school in favor of forgoing higher education, marrying young and becoming stay-at-home moms.

Contrary to this fantasy, statistically, the more advanced a degree a woman has, the more likely she is to be married. College-educated women, while likely to put off getting married until they get themselves situated, are also less likely to get divorced and more likely to report that they are happy in their marriages.

This is only incredibly surprising news if you are an angry, bitter, misogynistic man. Because of course being financially solvent and taking the time to find someone you really love is going to result in happier and more stable marriages.

Now, you may be thinking “But aren’t women vastly outpacing men in obtaining college degrees these days? Who are they marrying?” Well, sometimes, they are marrying other women. However, recent studies have shown that they are marrying men without college degrees. Not only that, but men without college degrees are more likely to marry women with college degrees than without, particularly those who have managed to do well for themselves despite not having that degree.



Via Harvard:

As a result, marriage rates are down for women without bachelor’s degrees. While 78.7 percent born in 1930 were married by age 45, only 52 percent of those born in 1980 were married by the same age. “These changes are happening at the same time as non-college women are economically doing better themselves,” Winkelmann said. “That could also matter, when you think about who they’re thinking of as a viable partner.”

This also throws a little bit of a wrench into the whole “hypergamy” thing that the incels are always on about. Just in case you’ve blessedly avoided those weirdos, “hypergamy” is a favorite manosphere anxiety about women marrying or dating men who incel men consider to be out of their league for whatever reason.

Admittedly, it really isn’t just men who believe that educated, accomplished women are at a disadvantage. It really has been repeated so often by men on social media who are mad about educated women, that there are many women who have absorbed the message as well. When economist Susannah Petitt did a search on Tiktok last year for “statistically less likely to get married,” she turned up multiple videos of women flipping the tassels on their graduation caps — insinuating that by getting a degree, an advanced degree in particular, they were, in fact, statistically less likely to get married. The videos were a little tongue-in-cheek, the joke being that they don’t actually want to get married, but the fact remains that they were incorrect.

Image: Susannah Petitt

I didn’t find too many when I looked, which I hope is a good sign.

Of course, while getting married is great for those who want it, it’s also not necessary for those who don’t. Studies have found that women who don’t get married or have kids very often tend to report higher levels of happiness than women who do.

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The fact is, it’s not really women who are panicking about the state of things, it’s right-wing men. They feel their power slipping away, they’re smashing their faces with hammers in hopes that women will find them attractive enough on Tinder to date, they’re watching endless video streams of other men telling them that women’s equality has ruined their lives or teaching them to be bigger douchebags. But we’re the ones who are sad and desperate and angry? Really?

As a result of that panic, there is, absolutely, a concerted effort coming from right-wing conservatives, men in particular, to scare women into not getting an education, into not having jobs, into not having sex, into not controlling their reproductive futures, into staying in bad relationships, etc. etc. Because they can’t compete with women on a level playing ground. This is a part of that. They hope that women will be stupid or naïve enough to buy it, and simply hope against hope that young women won’t happen to come across any older women who are doing just fine.

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