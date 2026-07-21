Screengrab, Married… With Children

On Sunday, manosphere influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested by US Marshals so that they could face extradition to the UK, where they will be charged with rape, something to do with child sexual assault materials, and more. They could very well be going to prison soon.

But what is going on with the rest of the manosphere? Are things going well for them? It does not seem like it!

Earlier this month, looksmaxxer Connor Michael Murphy drowned at a lake by his home in Thailand after going on what Thai police called a “rampage” during which he was running around naked and screaming. It was later revealed that he had been injecting gold into his veins because he believed it would give him superpowers, and that the wealthy had long been “gatekeeping” this incredible secret.



Also this month, fellow looksmaxxer Clavicular (real name Braden Peters, because of course it is) went on a propaganda trip to Israel, for the purpose of improving the nation’s image with Gen Z, on the off chance that there are people out there whose big problem with Israel is that they are not aware of the fact that Tel Aviv has some good nightclubs.

It … did not go well. Largely because people there were somehow not especially into the fact that, this past January, he, Nick Fuentes, and the recently arrested Andrew Tate were recorded “partying” and chanting along to the Kanye West song “Heil Hitler.” Imagine that! Clavicular was questioned about this in an interview on Israel’s Channel 13, and subsequently walked out of the interview when journalist Bar Shem-Ur kept talking about it and suggesting he might want to apologize, instead of inviting him to talk about all of the good PR he was doing for Israel, like drawing attention to Tel Aviv’s nightlife (which, again, not much an area of concern for anyone).

Curiously enough, Channel 13 is one of the many news outlets that Benjamin Netanyahu — whom Clavicular appears to support — has declared to be “hostile propaganda” against him, due to the station’s tendency to be rather critical about the war and his leadership. So this might not have been the channel for him to go on.

Not only is not the first time Clavicular has walked off in a huff from an interview because a journalist would not ask him questions about how great he is, I have yet to see an interview with him in which he does not walk off in a huff because a journalist would not ask him questions about how great he is.

On Monday, just a day after Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested, Jubilee dropped a brand new episode of Surrounded, this time featuring self-help and dating advice author Mark Manson versus 20 manosphere adherents, who were all exactly as repulsive as you would imagine they would be.

It is hard to know where to begin with this, but these people are not OK. They’re really, really not OK, and not in the way they think they’re not OK. As you might imagine, they all believe they’ve been horribly oppressed by feminism, and are angry that the world thinks they are sexist just because they do not believe women are their equals. Which is true, we’re not. We’re much better than those particular men.

The topics being debated were “The manosphere is a business that profits off keeping men angry,” “A woman's body count doesn't matter,” “Porn has done more damage to men than feminism has,” “The most attractive men are those who respect women” and “Women care more about looks than personality.” It might have been more interesting had these men (and actually two manosphere-supporting women) actually understood what the actual arguments were, but that did not appear to be the case.

The first manosphere bro to respond was, in fact, very angry and very delusional. You see, one time he saw a little girl in a “the future is female” T-shirt and lost his damn mind.

“I think there are a lot of things that you should be angry about, but that doesn't mean that you should be a victim. And I think that just because a certain society has decided that ‘the future is female,’ has decided to instruct men from a very young age, has removed fathers from the home, has used various incentive programs to encourage single motherhood rates, has made it such that boys are told from age seven that the fundamental way to view history is a patriarchy, and because other men used to be bad, which I think is even debatable a claim on its own, that you therefore are bad as well. [..] “Well, I'm taking what's taught in elementary schools, which is some extreme stuff. And the extreme manosphere stuff isn't taught in elementary schools. The future is female. You see people wearing that in their elementary schools.”

Does he think that means we’re planning on killing all the men? Is that what he thinks “the future is female” means?

For what it’s worth, I think these fellas are approximately 87,000 times worse than men of older generations, so it’s actually hilarious that they complain about being “blamed” for what those men did.

Truly, you have to be incredibly, deeply stupid and narcissistic to hear about things like male privilege or white privilege, or to hear that people of your gender or race really fucked things up for other people and that you still benefit from that to this day, and take it as “You think I’m BAD!” Like, this isn’t that hard. It’s not hard to be aware of those things and then just be conscious of being and doing better as an individual.

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The absolute irony of all of this is that these men claim that the manosphere is all about helping them get their lives together, get women, and not be victims, but yet they really seem to be doing the exact opposite of all of that. I mean, the only people the mansophere seems to have made a success out of are the men who literally make their living spewing this nonsense to the men who are stupid enough to buy into it. And that is only until they get — to cite two recent examples we mentioned above! — charged with rape and possession of CSAM or, um, inject themselves with gold and go off the deep end. Women don’t want to be with creepy men who are obsessed with “body counts” and “hypergamy,” who think they’ve been victimized by women getting equal rights, who are going online to messageboards and obsessing about midfaces and jawlines and canthal tilts. It’s hard to imagine they’d be successful in their careers if they go around being this off-putting all of the time — and I genuinely don’t know that they’re capable of pulling that off.

Self-improvement that actually makes you worse off than you would have been otherwise is quite a feat, though, when you think about it.

Wait. I am being a little unfair here. There was one man in the group who had a very compelling story about how “manifesting” worked for him — because he kept thinking about wanting penny loafers and then found a pair of penny loafers on sale. So that guy got a pair of shoes out of the deal, which I suppose is something. Though manifesting is something that stupid people of all genders and types seem to be into, not just the manosphere.

I do hope that, at some point, these men can see that this shit is ruining their lives and decide to be, you know, just normal, nice people who aren’t constantly seething with anger and bad fashion, but that doesn’t seem especially likely.

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