Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
2h

"Does he think that means we’re planning on killing all the men? Is that what he thinks 'the future is female' means?"

Well, maybe the little girl was a Joanna Russ fan.

(very niche joke)

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
2hEdited

"I have yet to see an interview with him in which he does not walk off in a huff because a journalist would not ask him questions about how great he is."

I watched a video about but not by him yesterday, and one segment showed an event he had arranged on a small, nice boat he kept referring to, incorrectly, as a yacht.

He had paid $6000 to hire it, and invited a number of pretty young women in bikinis to join him, to make a video about what a badass chad he is. Most of his video involved him sulking, holding a glass in a very posed way, because the girls were enjoying the party and going in the boat's hot tub but not approaching him. He ordered the boat back to shore and cancelled everything after 20 minutes.

The man wants to live in a music video, but without realising that a music video is fake and that real stars get the lifestyle portrayed in them- where beautiful, barely-clad women approach them- because they actually are charismatic and pleasant to be around, not just because they hold a pose that suggests they are.

He is a horrifyingly empty person.

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