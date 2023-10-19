Discover more from Wonkette
Jim Jordan Learns Being A Failure Isn’t Just A River In Egypt
Sorry, Jordan children! Father has brought SHAME.
BREAKING ACHTUNG. Jim Jordan has at this late hour decided he is NOT going through with a third day of ritually letting hundreds of people stomp on his dick on live C-SPAN.
He was expected to do that. We had guessed it was his hot kink.
But Jake Sherman reported a few minutes ago that Rep. David Joyce would instead be bringing up his bill to temporarily empower current (acting) Speaker Patrick McHenry for some extra months during the House Republican conference meeting this morning.
Minutes later, Sherman reported that Jim Jordan had donned the ceremonial cloak of loserdom and retreated into the crying masturbation chamber of tear-stained losers, out of which he will never re-emerge. Sherman didn’t put it exactly that way, because he doesn’t understand how to make journalism fun.
Now here’s what’s weird.
Axios reports that Jordan is not technically dropping his bid for the speakership. We guess he just thinks he’s going to try again in January, or maybe he wants to get his nuts stomped by all those people on C-SPAN when it’s really cold outside. Maybe that is his hot kink.
We guess we’ll see what happens next, and what kind of concessions the Democrats get out of McHenry for going along with this.
We’ll go ahead and include the livestream for the House convening at noon, to see what REALLY happens, if Joyce’s thingie passes, or what.
Failures, every goddamn one of ‘em.
But mostly Jim Jordan.
If I weren't such a good and pure woman I might have considered having an apple cider and prosecco for lunch as a kind of celebration in honor of all the losing losers who keep losing. The Kraken - Gym - The Giant Orange Fucktater - The ENTIRETY of the GQP. Oh, who the hell am I kidding....I'm neither good nor am I pure (pure bullshit, absolutely) I may have that celebratory drink AS lunch.
Definitely off topic, but extremely unlikely to be a topic on this mommy blog. On this day in 1909, George Cove, inventor of the first solar panel, was released from being kidnapped. Cove alleges his kidnappers offered him $25 000 and a furnished house if he would cease promoting his solar electric generator.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Cove
https://journals.lib.unb.ca/index.php/MCR/article/view/17744/22231