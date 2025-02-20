Jocelynn Rojo Carranza

On Tuesday, the official White House Xitter account tweeted out a chilling video of undocumented immigrants being chained up and put on a plane to who knows where, with the chilling caption “ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight.”

While I happen to find ASMR deeply unsettling, the point of it is that it makes some people feel good, feel calm, feel relaxed, because it makes their skin tingle or something. Some people use it to go to sleep. The point is that whoever posted it, did so with the cheeky intent that it would make Trump voters feel very good. And it did! One reply guy even said it gave him an erection, which is a circumstance under which I’d say kink shaming is definitely 100 percent okay.

But this is exactly who they are, and it’s who they’re raising their children to be as well.

Earlier this month, 11-year-old Jocelynn Rojo Carranza took her own life after having been relentlessly bullied by her classmates at Gainesville Intermediate School in Gainesville, Texas, who taunted her by saying they were going to call ICE on her parents and she was going to be left all alone in this country when they were deported.

It’s hard to even know what to say about something like that.

Her parents’ immigration status is not known, though it seems fairly unlikely that they’d go and contact the media about this if there was an actual chance they could actually be deported. It also shouldn’t matter, because it’s a truly sick thing to do to a child

The bullying had gotten so bad that Carranza was seeing a school counselor about it once or twice a week, but not only did the school not do anything to stop the bullying, but they didn’t tell her parents. Well, not until after she had killed herself, anyway.

When asked to give a statement, the school didn’t acknowledge her death, but instead took the opportunity to praise themselves on how well they handle bullying issues:

“Whenever we receive a report of bullying, we respond swiftly to ensure all students are safe physically and emotionally. While we cannot release any information about specific students or incidents, our schools have several policies in place to combat bullying and resolve conflicts,” they told CNN.

Clearly, these policies were very effective.

Now, kids have always been cruel, but things are supposed to be better now. Unfortunately, we have gotten to a point where people genuinely believe there is no amount of cruelty that is inappropriate when it comes to undocumented immigrants, and feel free to say so publicly. The United States government sent a guy to Guantanamo Bay seemingly just because he happened to have a Michael Jordan tattoo and they thought that meant that he belongs to some gang. They literally admitted they didn’t actually know whether he was in the gang or not (his family vehemently denies and says he, like many Venezuelans, is just a big Michael Jordan fan), but did not appear to believe it mattered either way. Guilt or innocence doesn’t matter to them, just like Jocelynn Rojo Carranza’s guilt or innocence didn’t mean anything to her classmates.

Not that it should even be a factor when anyone is going this far with anything. No one should be sent to Guantanamo Bay and no one should be bullied until they kill themselves. But in this case, the disregard for the truth also matters. They are ratcheting up the demonization and the lies while ratcheting up the cruelty, each of those things feeding off of and pushing the limits of the other until there’s no lie too ridiculous or act too horrific for people to happily go along with. That is the kind of world in which things like this happen.

Jocelynn Rojo Carranza is not the only victim here. Her parents, her friends are also victims. In fact, the kids who were not prevented from taunting her in this way or who thought it was okay to do that just because the president and his acolytes do — they’re victims as well. They’re going to have to live the rest of their lives with this.

