For all those who heard the news that Henry Kissinger had been #DiedSuddenly by Dr. Fauci’s vaccine and immediately were like HURR HURR can’t wait to see all the moderates fawn all over his legacy and pretend he wasn’t a total war criminal, we will give you credit: Yeah, some people did that, we guess.

Not President Joe Biden, though.

“I’ll never forget the first time I met Dr. Kissinger. I was a young Senator, and he was Secretary of State—giving a briefing on the state of the world. Throughout our careers, we often disagreed. And often strongly. But from that first briefing — his fierce intellect and profound strategic focus was evident. Long after retiring from government, he continued to offer his views and ideas to the most important policy discussion across multiple generations. Jill and I send our condolences to his wife Nancy, his children Elizabeth and David, his grandchildren, and all those who loved him.”

LMAO.

In other words:

“Joe Biden knew Henry Kissinger, a man who was the secretary of State. He was wrong about things sometimes, but he continued to say things sometimes. The following people are now sad because he is dead.”

Which is funny, because what did we write in Tabs yesterday, long before the Biden statement came out?

“Henry Kissinger was a man who was alive, and now he’s not anymore. All of us will die one day. In this case it is Henry Kissinger who has done so. Henry Kissinger was alive for 100 years. But no more. Now he is dead.”

If you have watched “Succession,” you get the joke we were basically plagiarizing there. If you have not, hey, go watch some “Succession.” It’s not like you’re going to miss some important Henry Kissinger speech while you’re watching it, because that guy’s fucking dead.

This has been a blog post.

