As we type this, Donald Trump’s Truth Social company stock is actually up a few bucks from its lowest point ever so far, which was $22 and some cents. Right now it is $26.54. Wait just kidding it’s back down to $26.11. Anyway, this is hilarious to us because we know with 100 percent accuracy that there are MAGA idiots out there right this second who are clinging to some false hope that it’s going to turn around, that their choice to put their whole nest egg in Trump stock will be validated and they’ll own the libs after all.

Ha ha, them. Things are definitely about to turn around for them.

Anyway, here is Joe Biden, the president, on the campaign trail making fun of Donald Trump, the shitty poor loser businessman and criminal defendant with the garbage stock prices. (Full speech video here.) He was talking about his tax plan, which won’t raise one penny (NOT ONE PENNY) on people who make less than $400,000 per year, and he said:

You know, I have to say, if Trump’s stock in the– Truth Social, his company, drops any lower, he might do better under my tax plan than his! It’s possible! Possible.

It’s funny because Biden was awake when he said it, which is more than you can say for Donald Trump, who was probably snoozing in court at the time. Trump gonna have to change Biden’s nickname to “WAS CLEARLY AWAKE WHEN HE BEAT MY ASS AGAIN JOE.”

Biden is just twisting the knife, twisting the knife. And considering just how fucking nuts Trump already is on the third day of his first criminal trial of the rest of his life — click here for him losing his absolute mind at Jimmy Kimmel over the Oscars, which were weeks ago! — it’s going to be a delight for all of us to watch him deconstruct.

Here’s some video of Biden talking about how this “defeated-looking guy came up to me and asked if I could help. He was drowning in debt. I said I’m sorry, Donald, but I can’t help you.”

Good stuff.

OPEN THREAD!

