Let’s check in with Sleepy the Clown on Wednesday morning of the first week of the first of the criminal trials against Donald Trump that will last the rest of his natural human life.

I thought STRIKES were supposed to be “unlimited” when we were picking our jury? I was then told we only had 10, not nearly enough when we were purposely given the 2nd Worst Venue in the Country. Don’t worry, we have the First Worst also, as the Witch Hunt continues! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

Huh. Well, we guess he’s just incredibly fucking stupid, or one of his lawyers confused him. But the way he writes that, it suggests he’s just incredibly fucking stupid, and then one of the lawyers corrected him.

He really thought he could just veto all the jurors until he found 12 Angry MAGA Mouthbreathers to save him? Jesus.

Also sounds like he’s harboring the same delusions his dumbest lawyer Alina Habba is harboring, that the trial is being held in New York because it is RIGGED AND STOLLEN, and not because that’s where Alvin Bragg is the DA and where Trump committed the crimes.

Not that it matters, but let’s see what else former President Upsetty McPainSad is bitching about this morning. Purely for the joy of watching the meltdown.

Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn’t recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as Host of The Academy Awards, especially when he showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night, right before he stumbled through announcing the biggest award of all, “Picture of the Year.” It was a CLASSIC CHOKE, one of the biggest ever in show business, and to top it off, he forgot to say the famous and mandatory line, “AND THE WINNER IS.” Instead he stammered around as he opened the envelope. Supposedly his wife, and even management, begged him not to do it, “DON’T READ HIS TRUTH, JIMMY, PLEASE DON’T DO THIS,” they said. He was made to look like a FOOL, which he is, and at the same time go down in Television History as the WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!

Try to diagram that first run-on sentence. You can’t.

Correction, though: Jimmy Kimmel didn’t award Best Picture. That was Al Pacino. Sounds like Trump’s very good brain is metastasizing, or leaking, or maybe he was sleep posting.

Love that he’s also hallucinating Sir Stories about people — Jimmy Kimmel’s wife and management — begging him not to read Donald Trump’s loser fucking tweets in the middle of the Oscars. (What actually happened wasn’t that dramatic.)

Also love that Trump is upset about this early in the morning on Wednesday of his first criminal trial of many, weeks and weeks after the Oscars.

Portrait of a man who is not well.

Here are some videos of Jimmy Kimmel being mean as shit to Trump this week. Don’t know which one set Sleepy Smurf off. He makes fun of Habba too.

