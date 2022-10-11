President Joe Biden has a son named Hunter. We know this is brand new information, but Republicans believe it's important because Hunter Biden has not lived the most stellar life. He's struggled with substance abuse problems and arguably lived in the shadow of his older brother, Beau, who died prematurely in 2015.

The Washington Post reported last week that Hunter Biden could soon face federal chargesrelated to a gun purchase and alleged tax crimes. This is fairly penny-ante compared to Donald Trump's possible espionage and light treason. Trump's entire crime family was slapped with a $250 million lawsuit for tax fraud. Hunter Biden isn't the president, nor is he running for president or any other elected office. However, Republicans are obsessed with him. They seem to think they can punish Joe Biden by persecuting his flawed but otherwise powerless son. The mobsters in The Godfather movies were more honorable. You don't target "civilians."

Monday night, Fox News propagandist Sean Hannity played a voicemail Joe Biden left for Hunter back in 2018, when neither man was president. The audio was "obtained" by the Daily Mail . In the voicemail, an obviously despondent Biden says, "It's Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don't know what to do. I don't either."

Everyone with human souls will need a moment to collect themselves. Fox News viewers will likely have continued without us, not that I flatter myself that very many read this site.

“The actual audio of this—as someone who has struggled with drugs and mental health issues and received calls like this from my family—just sort of almost made me cry ” — Ben Dreyfuss (@Ben Dreyfuss) 1665459177

The call was reportedly made on October 15, 2018, three days after Hunter Biden allegedly made a false statement when purchasing a gun. After playing the voicemail, Hannity conceded, "It's actually sad," but he wasn't referring to his own total absence of integrity and scruples. Hunter Biden is the tragic figure here. However, Hannity justifies throwing a kegger amid the ruins of his life because Democrats would've done worse to his beloved Trump.

HANNITY: Now that voicemail reportedly came at the exact same time Hunter lied on a gun application to buy a handgun.



By the way, replace the name Biden with Trump and imagine how the mob and the media would be covering all of this. Instead, they'd rather perpetuate one hoax after another, just like they did with the dirty Steele dossier.



Even if you believe the Russia investigation and the Steele dossier were "hoaxes" (they weren't), the "victims" were not random Trump family members. Trump's three oldest children — Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric — all willingly entered the political fray as either his personal (and then governmental!) advisers or public advocates. Hunter Biden doesn't troll Republicans on Twitter. He definitely doesn't have his own office in the White House.

If Tiffany Trump had a drug problem, most Democrats would leave her alone. Joy Reid wouldn't giddily report on her latest legal troubles. Republicans are treating Hunter Biden like the scuzzy paparazzi who hounded Princess Di to her death, and Hannity wants to assuage what little conscience he has with absurd "what ifs."

Besides, Donald Trump could never leave a voicemail for his son and sound like a father who gives a damn. You might as well pour flour into a dishwasher and expect a cake to come out. It's easy for a father to be there when his son is winning the Nobel Prize or marrying Elizabeth Olsen, but Joe Biden told his son, at his lowest point, that he loves him unconditionally. That alone might've saved Hunter Biden's life.

Unlike Trump, Biden can admit that he's not all powerful: "I know you don't know what to do. I don't either." Donald Trump is physically incapable of saying those words. That would require empathy and compassion, which he's never demonstrated in his miserable existence.

The ghouls cackling over this voicemail are wrong if they think it embarrasses Joe Biden or makes him look weak. It just makes normal people realize that he's a good man and an even better father.

